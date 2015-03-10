Davis’ career night propels Pelicans past Bucks

MILWAUKEE -- Anthony Davis had been carrying the New Orleans Pelicans all night long but just when they needed him most, the two-time NBA All-Star turned it up another notch.

Davis set a career high with 43 points and scored eight in a row down the stretch for the Pelicans, who fended off a furious second-half rally in a 114-103 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Monday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

“We look for him to do that, we don’t take it for granted,” said Pelicans coach Monty Williams. “We feel like he has the capability to not just take over games on offense but on defense as well.”

Offensively, Davis was downright unstoppable against the Bucks. He hit 17 of 23 shots from the field and went nine of 11 on free-throw attempts while pulling down eight rebounds with six assists and two blocked shots.

Still, it almost wasn’t enough as New Orleans, which led by 10 at halftime, came out of the break in just enough of a funk to let the Bucks back into the game.

Fueled by seven Pelicans turnovers, Milwaukee hit 10 of 15 shots in the third quarter and finally tied the game at 77-77 when forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who along with point guard Michael Carter-Williams scored 13 points in the quarter, stole the ball from Eric Gordon and found shooting guard Khris Middleton wide open for a 16-footer.

Davis answered with a quick jumper to put New Orleans back out front but again, the Bucks tied things up, this time on a 19-foot jumper from forward Ersan Ilyasova.

New Orleans closed out the quarter up three and stretched the lead to eight early in the fourth before Milwaukee made its last run and took its first lead since the early minutes when Antetokounmpo connected from short range to make it a 101-100 game with 3:36 to play.

But Davis took over from there.

Gordon found him just inside the arc to make it 102-101. He made it a three-point game on the Pelicans’ next possession before Carter-Williams hit Milwaukee’s last shot of the game with 2:11 to play.

Davis then hit a pair of free throws and, after a Carter-Williams turnover, connected from 19 feet to put New Orleans up five with 50.9 seconds to play.

“I just tried not to let the team lose, or let that lead get away,” Davis said. “Even though they went up (Bucks taking lead in fourth quarter), try to keep everybody composed and make the right plays.”

Davis spent much of his night matched up with Antetokounmpo, who set his own career high with 29 points on 11 of 16 shooting with five rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocked shots.

“I think he was attacking. I think you could see his confidence level growing,” Bucks head coach Jason Kidd said. “At Golden State, I thought he had a pretty good game. I think each day he’s gotten better since the Golden State game. Tonight was a display of him being able to attack, set his teammates up, but also look to get to the basket, and he did that a lot tonight.”

Carter-Williams had his biggest game as a Buck, finishing with 25 points and seven assists.

“Anthony played great,” Carter-Williams said. “He was knocking down shots. He’s an All-Star. He showed it tonight, and the next time we play him, we’ve got to do a better job on him if we want to win. We made some other mistakes; turning the ball over at the end, turnovers throughout the game. He had a great night, so we’re going to have to make adjustments for next time.”

Milwaukee shot 52.1 percent from the field but went 4-for-15 from beyond the arc while the Pelicans hit 9 of 15 from distance and shot 58.7 percent for the game.

NOTES: The Bucks entered play Monday with victories in nine of their past 10 home games. ... Through the weekend, Milwaukee was 14-1 this season when holding opponents to 85 points or fewer. ... Before Monday, PG Michael Carter-Williams was averaging six assists per game in six contests since joining the Bucks on Feb. 20. He had 22 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 96-81 victory over New Orleans on Jan. 16. ... The Pelicans won 14 of their previous 16 meeting with Milwaukee, dating back to Jan. 20, 2006. ... New Orleans C Anthony Davis averaged 20.5 points (on 53.1 percent shooting) with 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in two games against the Bucks last season.