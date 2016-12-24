Batum's triple-double propels Hornets past Bulls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Nicolas Batum continued his torrid play in December with his first triple-double of the season, and the Charlotte Hornets won their third straight with a 103-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night at the Spectrum Center.

Batum finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his seventh career triple-double and his third in two seasons with the Hornets.

The Hornets (17-13) led by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter and never let the Bulls closer than six in the final four minutes.

Kemba Walker also scored 20 points for the Hornets. Cody Zeller and Frank Kaminsky each scored 13, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 12 and nine rebounds.

The Bulls (14-15) fell below the .500 mark for the first time this season. They have lost two straight and eight of their last 11.

Chicago lost its cool at the end, with Robin Lopez and Taj Gibson both being ejected with 38.1 seconds remaining. Lopez was called for a Flagrant 2 foul against Charlotte's Marvin Williams, and Gibson picked up a technical.

Jimmy Butler led the Bulls with 26 points. Doug McDermott scored 15, Dwyane Wade scored 12, Nikola Mirotic scored 11, and Gibson scored 10.

Batum came into the game averaging 15 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists in December and has narrowly missed triple-doubles on two previous occasions this month.

The Bulls led 26-22 after one quarter, but they were absolutely terrible offensively for most of the second and the Hornets led 48-40 at halftime. Chicago went 12 possessions and 6:18 without scoring during one stretch in the second quarter.

The Hornets led 75-67 after three quarters.

NOTES: The Bulls were without G Michael Carter-Williams (sprained wrist). ... The Hornets have been injury-free for the last nine games. ... Charlotte was coming off a 117-113 win over the LA Lakers on Tuesday, when it rallied from a 19-point deficit. The Hornets won after trailing by double-digits eight times this season. ... The Bulls were coming off a 107-97 loss to Washington on Wednesday, when they blew a 13-point lead. ... Charlotte G Kemba Walker leads the NBA in points off pick-and-roll plays, averaging 12 per game. ... The Hornets will play at Brooklyn on Monday. ... Charlotte came into the game leading the NBA in defensive rebounding, while Chicago led the league in offensive rebounding. ... The Bulls are last in the league in fourth-quarter scoring, averaging just 22.5 points. ... Chicago will return home to host Indiana on Monday. ... This was the first of three meetings between the Hornets and Bulls. They'll play again at Chicago on Jan. 2.