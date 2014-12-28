Butler scores 33 as Bulls beat Pelicans

CHICAGO -- A couple of rising NBA stars put together a nice battle Saturday at United Center.

Chicago guard Jimmy Butler continued his push for an All-Star selection, scoring 33 points to lead the Bulls to a 107-100 victory over New Orleans.

It was Butler’s third 30-point game in the last 10 days. He ranks among the league’s top 10 scorers, but his career average is still just 10.4 points.

“Jimmy’s a stud,” teammate Joakim Noah said. “Not only is he a great scorer, but he’s a top defender, like Defensive Player of the Year-type defender and it’s huge. I‘m just happy he’s on the Bulls.”

On the other side, forward Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 29 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots. Now in his third season, Davis finally made his United Center NBA debut on Saturday. Davis grew up on Chicago’s South Side but missed games against the Bulls the past two years due to a concussion and broken hand.

Related Coverage Preview: Magic at Hornets

After the game, he was asked if it was an emotional night for him.

“Kind of, but I don’t get into all that,” Davis said. “I just want to win. My whole goal coming in here tonight was to win this basketball game, and we didn‘t. So we have to go back to the drawing board, see what we did wrong and try to get ready for our next game.”

The Bulls (21-9) won their sixth straight game. New Orleans (15-15) was playing the second leg of a back-to-back after beating San Antonio at home Friday.

Even with Davis, the league’s best shot blocker, on the floor, the Bulls shot a reasonable 46.1 percent and won the points in the paint 54-46. Butler knocked down 12 of 18 shots.

“We play the same way no matter what,” Butler said. “Just because you have shot blockers on the other team doesn’t change anything. You go in there and you make them do their job.”

Butler was the top scorer, but the Bulls’ bench also played a significant role in the victory. Chicago had three double-figure scorers among the reserves -- guard Aaron Brooks with 15 points, Taj Gibson with 12 and Nikola Mirotic with 10.

The Bulls pulled away early in the fourth quarter with Mike Dunleavy the only starter on the floor. Guard E‘Twaun Moore started the surge with a steal, which led to a dunk by Mirotic. Moore added a runner in the lane; and, when Mirotic buried a 3-pointer with 7:42 left, Chicago led 91-75.

Guard Derrick Rose added 19 points for the Bulls. Guard Tyreke Evans scored 26 for the Pelicans, while guard Jrue Holiday had 19.

“Jimmy Butler was really good, but Anthony Davis was also very good,” Pelicans coach Monty Williams said. “I thought those two guys washed each other out. We gave up 15 offensive rebounds, turned the ball over 15 times and they scored 23 points off turnovers. If you give a team like that 30 extra possessions on the road, you’re going to have a tough time winning.”

New Orleans made a brief run in the third quarter, going up 58-55 on Omer Asik’s tip-in with 7:45 left. Chicago turned things around, though, with a 19-7 run.

The Bulls stretched their lead to 80-71 at the end of three quarters when Brooks stole an inbounds pass and managed to finish a fast-break layin with 5.9 seconds left, while Davis was in hot pursuit.

In the first half, Davis scored 16 points, while Noah and Pau Gasol combined for just five points. Still, the Bulls produced a 20-12 advantage in points in the paint.

NOTES: This was Anthony Davis’ first NBA game at United Center, but the Chicago native did play in the building last August when Team USA played an exhibition against Brazil. New Orleans coach Monty Williams, a Team USA assistant, remembered the moment well. “The ovation he got surprised me,” Williams said. “I realized he was a big name from Chicago and a great kid, but I didn’t realize how much this city adored him until they called his name out.” ... Chicago G Kirk Hinrich missed his third straight game with a left hamstring strain. ... Heading into Saturday’s action, the Bulls had scored 100 points or more in 12 of their last 15 games and ranked eighth in the league in offense at 103.4 points per game. Last season, they were last in the league in points scored. ... The Pelicans have three ex-Bulls on their roster -- Omer Asik, John Salmons and Jimmer Fredette.