Preview: Wizards at Hornets

John Wall and the Washington Wizards have a small dose of momentum as they begin a three-game road trip at the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Wall followed up his season-high 41-point performance in a loss to Golden State with his fourth career triple-double in Friday’s 106-94 win over Philadelphia.

Included in the stellar performance was a career-high 13 rebounds and 10 assists, which gave the three-time All-Star double digits in assists for the eighth time in 10 games. The Hornets know all about Wall’s exploits, as he registered 27 points and 12 assists in a victory over Charlotte on Dec. 19. They enter this one on a sour note after losing an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter of a home loss to Miami on Friday. Kemba Walker returned from a one-game layoff due to a knee injury to provide 20 points as Charlotte saw its three-game home winning streak come to an end.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), FSN Southeast (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (22-26): While Washington was victorious at home on Friday night, it has enjoyed more success on the road and enters this one as one of four Eastern Conference teams with a winning record (11-10) away from home. If that trend continues, the Wizards could be in for a positive stretch run as Saturday’s contest marks the beginning of a span in which they play 11 of 17 on the road - and 20 of their final 34. In addition, nine of Washington’s next 12 road opponents have losing records.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (24-26): Walker was one of three starters to hit the 20-point mark against Miami, but the Charlotte bench was a massive disappointment. Five reserves combined to score 12 points on 4-of-20 shooting, with Jeremy Lin following up a 24-point effort with a six-point showing while going 1-of-6 from the floor. Rookie Frank Kaminsky was held scoreless for the first time since Nov. 10.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Wizards SG Bradley Beal scored 22 points against the 76ers in his first start since Dec. 9.

2. Hornets PF Marvin Williams is averaging 20.5 points over his last four games.

3. Charlotte has outrebounded Washington by an average of 11.5 through the first two meetings.

PREDICTION: Hornets 100, Wizards 97