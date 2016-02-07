Smith finds redemption as Cavaliers down Pelicans

CLEVELAND - J.R. Smith couldn’t shake the disappointment over Friday night’s loss to the Boston Celtics until he returned to Quicken Loans Arena 24 hours later. Once his first three shots dropped, however, Smith was back in a groove.

Smith made six 3-pointers after a crucial foul call went against him Friday night, Kyrie Irving scored 29 points and LeBron James had 27 in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 99-84 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

Smith shot 16 3-pointers and joked he was going for 20 until he was pulled from the game with 1:26 remaining. He was able to smile after a difficult 24 hours. His foul in the final seconds was a key reason the Boston Celtics stunned the Cavs at the buzzer Friday, except the league ruled Saturday it was an incorrect call.

“I think everybody felt that,” Smith said of the play.

He left the arena Friday without speaking to reporters and struggled to let his role in the loss go until he had a chance to make up for it. He made his first three shots - all 3-pointers - and scored 20 points.

James said he struggled letting Friday’s loss go until he woke up Saturday morning.

“I was able to wake up to a running 1-year-old running into my arms who was yelling at the top of her lungs, so, obviously that allowed me to kind of refocus and also put the game in perspective,” James said.

The win ended the Cavaliers’ two-game losing streak, although coach Tyronn Lue still isn’t pleased with his offense.

The Cavs hoisted 41 3-pointers and were held under 100 points for the first time in eight games.

“I don’t think we’re in great shape. Also, we can’t really flow,” Lue said. “We just play random basketball. We hold the ball, the ball sticks, because we’re in random because we don’t know what we want to run because we don’t have anything to flow into. That’s going to come with more practice.”

Lue has only held two practices since taking over as coach two weeks ago. The Cavs are only scheduled to have one more before the All-Star break.

“We just got to get better,” Lue said. “A lot better.”

Pelicans point guard Norris Cole scored a career-high 26 points on the same day Cleveland State retired his No. 30 jersey. Forward Anthony Davis scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Jrue Holiday scored 12 points off the bench, but the Pelicans lost their fourth straight.

The Cavaliers squandered most of a 15-point, first-half lead for the second time in as many nights. This time they held on despite the Pelicans pulling within four early in the fourth quarter.

New Orleans managed one field goal over the next five minutes and the Cavaliers extended the lead to double digits. The Pelicans shot 20 percent in the fourth quarter and scored 14 points - their fewest in any fourth quarter this season.

“We didn’t do a very good job of moving the ball. We have to get them on the move,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “Most of it was a one-pass shot or no-pass shot and they’re pretty good when they do that. We had to try to spread them.”

The Cavs’ Tristan Thompson grabbed 15 rebounds starting in place of Kevin Love and Anderson Varejao grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench.

Love missed the game with a bruised left thigh, the first game he has missed all season. He was hit on the leg during Friday’s loss to the Boston Celtics and it swelled up overnight. It’s unclear how much time he’ll miss and he’s considered day-to-day.

Cole scored the Pelicans’ first 12 points of the third quarter to cut the Pelicans’ deficit nearly in half.

“I felt good out there. I always feel good when I come to Cleveland,” Cole said. “It was fun to be able to see all the old faces and new faces at Cleveland State. I appreciate them honoring me like that and appreciating the work that I’ve been able to put in. I love my school, so it was special for me.”

NOTES: Cole’s Pelicans teammates attended the ceremony, as did Cavs F LeBron James, who played with Cole in Miami. “It makes sense,” James said after the game. “A guy gets his jersey retired, he should feel real good about himself that day, for sure. Norris is a great competitor and it’s like a hometown game for him as well. He played exceptional basketball.” ... James broke an 0-for-18 skid from 3-point range early in the third quarter and finished 2 of 5 from 3-point range. ... Pelicans G Tyreke Evans missed his sixth game with right knee tendinitis and coach Alvin Gentry said the team will likely hold him out until after the All-Star break. ... Cavaliers G Matthew Dellavedova missed his third game with a sore left hamstring and coach Tyronn Lue did not rule out keeping him out of the lineup until after the All-Star break.