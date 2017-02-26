Preview: Hornets at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers went into the All-Star break on a roll, but a challenging schedule has caused them to sputter following the intermission. The Clippers will try to snap a two-game slide when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday in the second of three straight at home.

Los Angeles has sunk from fourth to fifth in the Western Conference after back-to-back setbacks to the top two teams in the conference - Golden State and San Antonio - on Thursday and Friday. Point guard Chris Paul (thumb) returned from a 14-game absence to provide 17 points, six rebounds and five assists in the 105-97 loss to the Spurs, the third setback in the last four home games for the Clippers. The Hornets snapped a five-game slide with a 99-85 win at Sacramento on Saturday despite a 12-point showing from leading scorer Kemba Walker. Los Angeles' four-game winning streak before the break included a 107-102 victory at Charlotte on Feb. 11, as Jamal Crawford scored 22 points in 27 minutes off the bench to lead the Clippers.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Southeast (Charlotte), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (25-33): Big man Frank Kaminsky continues to shine since being inserted into the starting lineup earlier this month. He had a team-high 23 points and 13 rebounds against the Kings and is averaging 19.8 points over his last five games, making 11-of-24 from 3-point range in a three-game span. Walker was limited to 10 points while shooting 4-for-18 from the field in the loss to Los Angeles at home earlier this month.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (35-23): Los Angeles went 6-8 while Paul was sidelined and hopes to return to its winning ways now that he has his feet wet again. "The only thing that mattered is how we did as a team," Paul told reporters Friday. "I came out unscathed, which was great. It felt great to be back on the court. A tough loss, but it felt good to get through the entire game." Blake Griffin, who fell two assists shy of a triple-double in the win at Charlotte, overcame a cut beneath his right eye to score 29 points against the Spurs.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Los Angeles has claimed five consecutive meetings and six in a row at the home.

2. Clippers SG J.J. Redick is shooting 34.8 percent from the field in February.

3. Hornets SF Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is averaging 13.3 rebounds over his last three games, nearly double his season average.

PREDICTION: Clippers 108, Hornets 98