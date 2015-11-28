Cavaliers 95, Hornets 90

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- LeBron James had 25 points and 13 rebounds and continued his mastery over Charlotte as the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled out a 95-90 victory over the Hornets on Friday night.

James extended his streak of wins against teams from Charlotte to 21 straight dating to the 2009-2010 season.

The Cavs (12-5) trailed by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter but took the lead for good with a 14-4 run midway through the quarter. Guard J.R. Smith hit a key 3-pointer down the stretch and his two free throws with 12.9 seconds remaining gave the Cavs a 94-90 lead. James then added a free throw with 9.2 seconds.

Cleveland snapped a three-game road losing streak.

Cavs forward Kevin Love added 18 points and 16 rebounds. Forward Richard Jefferson scored 13 points and Smith had 11.

The Hornets (9-7) had a four-game winning streak snapped and lost at home for just the second time all season.

Guard Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 18 points. Guard Nicolas Batum scored 17 but missed two 3-point attempts in the final minute, one that could have given the Hornets the lead. Guard Jeremy Lamb and center Al Jefferson scored 11 points each and forward Marvin Williams had 10.

Neither team shot well, with Cleveland finishing at 42 percent from the field and Charlotte 41.3.

NOTES: F LeBron James’ last loss to Charlotte came on Feb. 19, 2010, during his first stint with the Cavaliers and Charlotte was still the Bobcats. James never lost to Charlotte in four seasons with Miami. ... The Cavs entered the game with the best record in the Eastern Conference and the Hornets had the sixth-best mark. ... The Hornets were playing the fifth game of a seven-game homestand. They were 7-1 at home and riding a seven-game home winning streak entering Friday’s game. ... The Hornets were coming off a 101-87 win over Washington on Wednesday when they outscored the Wizards 25-2 to end the game. ... The Cavs were coming off a 103-99 loss at Toronto on Wednesday. ... James came into the game fifth in the NBA in scoring at 25.7 points per game. He passed Reggie Miller for 18th on the NBA career scoring list Wednesday. ... Cavs F Kevin Love is third in the NBA in rebounding at 11.8 and C Tristan Thompson is seventh at 10.1. ... The Hornets continue to lead the league in fewest turnovers, averaging 12.6. ... The Cavs will return home to face Brooklyn on Saturday. The Hornets will host Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon.