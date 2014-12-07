Clippers pull away from Pelicans

LOS ANGELES -- After an ugly second quarter that resulted in the Los Angeles Clippers blowing an 18-point lead, Blake Griffin called the team’s second-half performance a “beautiful thing.”

Griffin scored 30 points and helped the Clippers post a 120-100 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans at the Staples Center on Saturday night.

Griffin, who also had seven rebounds, made 10 of 15 shots from the floor and 10 of 15 free throws as the Clippers (14-5) won their seventh in a row.

“I think we were just frustrated that we gave up the lead in the second quarter,” said Griffin, who scored 17 points in the first half. “We put our minds to it and everyone came out firing. It was a beautiful thing.”

Shooting guard J.J. Redick had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and reserve guard Jamal Crawford added 20 points. Point guard Chris Paul finished with 18 points, 16 assists and six rebounds. Clippers center DeAndre Jordan also had a strong showing, grabbing 18 rebounds with five blocks and eight points.

Forward Anthony Davis finished with 26 points to lead New Orleans (8-10), which lost for the fifth time in six games. Davis was frequently matched up with Griffin in a battle of two of the league’s premier players.

“It’s exciting any time you get to go up against a player of that type of caliber,” Griffin said. “He is an amazing player.”

Davis didn’t seem as jazzed.

”I just go out there and play,“ said Davis, who scored 16 points in the second half and converted 9 of 15 shots from the field overall. ”I don’t worry about who is guarding me or who is guarding who.

“I try to worry about the team and what I can do offensively and defensively to help the team win. It’s not me versus Blake or me versus whoever. It’s the Pelicans versus whatever team we’re going to play.”

The Clippers bolted from a 54-54 tie at the break and dominated the second half. They outscored the Pelicans 39-24 for a 93-78 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. It wasn’t close after that.

The Pelicans trailed by as much as 18 in the first quarter before rallying in the second. After forward Hedo Turkoglu’s 3-pointer gave the Clippers a 43-29 cushion with seven minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Pelicans outscored them 25-11 the rest of the quarter.

Forward Luke Babbitt -- who connected on all four of his 3-point attempts in the first half, including three in the second quarter -- drilled a trey with 28.8 seconds left in the quarter, forcing a tie at intermission.

The Clippers had much to discuss during the break.

“It was healthy conversation,” said Paul, who was 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. “The lead we had earlier in the game ... to let a team back in the game, it was tough. It was just the energy.”

New Orleans shot a sizzling 73.7 percent (14 of 19) from the field in the second quarter, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. Los Angeles managed 36.8 percent (7 of 19) and converted only 3 of 9 from behind the arc in the quarter.

But that all changed in the second half.

“The third quarter was tough,” New Orleans coach Monty Williams said. “We had four stops in the whole third quarter. That was a tough one to swallow. I thought they ratcheted their offense up and their defense. We scored 24 points, but we just could not get a stop. They shot the ball extremely well.”

Overall, Los Angeles shot 55.1 percent compared with 47.5 percent for New Orleans. The Clippers made 17 of 32 3-point attempts and the Hornets were 8 of 23.

Forward Ryan Anderson came off the bench to contribute 16 points for the Pelicans.

NOTES: Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers said the addition of C Omer Asik, allowing F Anthony Davis to move to the four-position, has been “terrific” for the Pelicans. “You don’t want (Davis) at the five a lot,” Rivers said, citing the physical toll of playing in the middle for the 6-foot-10, 220-pound Davis. “It looks like he’s added at least 10 to 15 more pounds. He looks so much better physically, but I guarantee that they don’t want him playing the (center) position every night, all night and taking the pounding. He can do both, but he’s better at the four.” ... Clippers G Jordan Farmar (back spasms), Reggie Bullock (right ankle sprain) and Chris Douglas-Roberts (sore right Achilles) sat out the game. ... New Orleans faces the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The Clippers host the Phoenix Suns on Monday.