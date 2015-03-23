EditorsNote: Fixes typo in headline; fixes wording in last sentence of sixth graf

Clippers top Pelicans for 4th straight win

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Clippers shrugged off the return of their opponent’s MVP candidate to remain one of the NBA’s hottest teams.

The Clippers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 107-100 at Staples Center on Sunday, despite the presence of Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, who returned from a two-game absence.

The victory extended the Clippers’ winning streak to four games, the second-longest current streak in the league behind Golden State’s five-gamer.

In a three-horse race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, the return of Davis did not prevent the Pelicans from falling into a tie with the surging Phoenix Suns, pending the outcome of the Suns’ game against Dallas later Sunday.

New Orleans is three games behind of the battered Oklahoma City Thunder, who beat the Miami Heat on Sunday.

“The challenges that these guys have had to face this year, to be able to play like that says a lot about our group,” Pelicans coach Monty Williams said. “The loss hurts bad ... but I can’t argue with the way our guys competed and stepped up to the challenge.”

Meanwhile, the Clippers moved a half-game ahead of the idle Portland Trail Blazers for the fourth and final opportunity to host a series in the West. The Blazers played three fewer games than the Clippers and actually have a better winning percentage than Los Angeles.

Point guard Chris Paul produced a strong, balanced game with 23 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Center DeAndre Jordan controlled the glass with 16 rebounds, eight of them offensive, along with 12 points. Power forward Blake Griffin had 23 points.

Davis, a power forward, paced the Pelicans with 26 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Former Clippers guard Eric Gordon headed their second unit, contributing 20 points and five assists while hitting five of eight shots from long distance.

“They shot the ball lights out,” Paul said. “We just kept trying to make it tough on them and eventually, down the stretch, they missed them.”

The Pelicans got out to a fast start, but the Clippers caught them in large part to an advantage on the inside. In one stretch, Davis did not get a touch for four straight possessions, and the Clippers got dunks from Griffin and Jordan and then a three-point play from Griffin at the other end.

Davis and Jordan would then exchange three-point plays, and New Orleans led 28-27 after 12 minutes.

New Orleans carried only a three-point advantage into halftime, despite handily outshooting the Clippers from the field and the arc. The Clippers’ edges in offensive rebounding and free throws attempted balanced out their pedestrian shooting.

“Whenever we can get (second-chance) points, it’s nice. They went small a lot, probably because of injuries, and were able to take advantage of it,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said.

Los Angeles also won the turnover battle, coughing it up just 10 times while New Orleans had 18 giveaways.

“The hand-checking that goes in the game is pretty hard to deal with and I don’t think we dealt with that well (early in the game),” Williams said, adding that his team also made some unforced errors.

Paul controlled the game through much of the second half, leading the Clippers to a 31-point third quarter. Late in the third quarter the two teams essentially rolled their second units, slowing the pace considerably. Nearly three minutes elapsed in the fourth quarter before either team scored a point.

The Clippers did not trail in the fourth quarter, though the game tightened up at times.

With 7:23 to play, the Pelicans appeared to tie the game on a Davis slam dunk, but his tip jam was ruled basket interference, a call Williams disagreed with after the game.

Davis’ put-back layup with four minutes left cut it to a one-possession game, but the Clippers responded with a 3-pointer from shooting guard J.J. Reddick, a defensive stop and a layup from Griffin to establish a commanding eight-point lead 42 seconds later. Griffin later scored again, backing down and powering over Dante Cunningham, to extend the Clippers’ lead to double digits.

“I started to get that feeling that he was starting to find himself. That’s the guy that we all know,” Paul said.

NOTES: The Clippers were without SG Jamal Crawford (calf) once again, and there is a chance he may not return before the end of the regular season. ... Los Angeles PF Glen Davis returned to the lineup after missing the Clippers’ previous game against Washington with an illness. ... The Pelicans got PF Anthony Davis (ankle) back after a two-game absence, both losses, but were still without SF Tyreke Evans (ankle) and C Omer Asik (calf), who were game-time decisions. PG Jrue Holiday (leg) and PF Ryan Anderson (knee) also remained sidelined. ... New Orleans had won four of five games before Davis went down. In the two previous meetings with the Clippers, the Pelicans won once without Davis and lost the other game with him in the lineup.