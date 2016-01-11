EditorsNote: ADDS sentence that Clippers’ nine-game winning streak is all against teams with losing records

Clippers hold off Pelicans in overtime

LOS ANGELES - Despite Anthony Davis being sidelined, the New Orleans Pelicans came close to ending the Los Angeles Clippers’ winning streak. In the end, though, the Clippers outlasted the shorthanded Pelicans and captured their ninth win in a row Sunday at Staples Center

Point guard Chris Paul had 25 points, 11 assists and five rebounds, and the Clippers recorded a 114-111 overtime victory over the Pelicans.

Guard Jamal Crawford contributed 21 points for the Clippers (25-13), who had seven players reach double digits in scoring. Forwards Wesley Johnson and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute added 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The Clippers survived despite failing to hit a field goal in the final six minutes of regulation and shooting 26.3 percent in the fourth quarter. All nine wins during the streak are against clubs with losing records.

“I keep saying this ... this isn’t our team until (Blake Griffin) gets back,” said Paul of his injured teammate, who missed his eighth consecutive game with a partially torn left quad tendon but the club is 8-0 without him.

“We are happy that we are winning games. We want to continue to try to keep winning games and build our team as much as possible, but this is not our team without (No.) 32.”

Guard Jrue Holiday had a game-high 29 points with 11 rebounds to lead the Pelicans (11-25), who dropped their third in a row. Guard Tyreke Evans finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Forward Ryan Anderson, who had 16 points and 10 rebounds, missed a game-tying 3-pointer near the final horn.

“We battled hard today,” said Anderson, who scored 12 of his points in the first half. “It’s frustrating to lose a close one, but you can’t knock the effort.”

Davis, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, missed the game with a back contusion suffered in Friday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers. He is listed as day-to-day.

In overtime, consecutive 3-point buckets by Johnson and Paul put Los Angeles up 111-106 with 1:15 remaining. It turned into a free-throw parade from that point on, with Mbah a Moute hitting one of two with 20.3 seconds remaining to give the Clippers a 113-109 lead.

Evans made two foul shots to slice the lead to two, but Johnson hit one of two foul shots for a three-point cushion with 10.4 seconds left before Anderson failed to connect on his 3-point attempt.

“If you can weather the storm and learn lessons and win, then it’s a lot better than trying to learn in losses,” said Crawford, who hit eight of 16 shots from the floor and three of seven 3-pointers. “We went through a stretch where we messed up some plays, missed some shots and couldn’t make plays on defense. Yet, we still found a way to win.”

The Clippers, who were playing the second end of a back-to-back after Saturday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets, led 84-76 heading into the fourth quarter. New Orleans cut the gap to 100-98 on a jumper by Evans with 2:56 left in regulation, but the Pelicans failed to capitalize on the Clippers’ generosity, coming up empty on four straight possessions.

Paul’s miss with 27.9 seconds remaining in regulation gave the Pelicans another opportunity. However, forward Dante Cunningham’s wide-open 3-point attempt with 7.9 seconds left was wide of the mark.

After guard J.J. Redick, an 88.2 percent free-throw shooter, missed one of two foul shots. Holiday drew a foul on guard Austin Rivers behind the 3-point stripe with 1.6 seconds remaining. He made all three free throws to tie the score at 101.

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan missed a game-winning shot just before the final horn in regulation, forcing overtime.

“I think today was some of the most consistent effort we have had,” said Holiday, who finished 11-of-27 shooting. “If we go into every game with that type of effort, we will continue to give ourselves a chance to win.”

NOTES: Pelicans PF Anthony Davis was not in the lineup Sunday, because he was still sore two days after hurting himself diving in the stands for a loose ball in the first quarter in a loss to the Indiana Pacers. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry believed it best to be cautious with his superstar. “It is just a bruise, and he feels better, but in certain movements he has to make, he gets a sharp pain,” Gentry said. “It’s not worth the risk (to play him).” ... Without Davis, New Orleans still outrebounded Los Angeles 56-47 and held the in points in the paint 40-36. ... The Clippers limited opponents to 95.6 points per game in the previous eight games. ... The Hornets play the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Tuesday, while the Clippers are off until Wednesday, when they host the Miami Heat.