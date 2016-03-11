Preview: Pistons at Hornets

A pair of teams battling for spots at the bottom of the Eastern Conference postseason bracket will square off when the Detroit Pistons visit the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. The Hornets have won five straight games to pull into a battle for the No. 5 spot in the East while the Pistons are scraping with the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers for the last two slots.

The No. 4 team and the No. 9 team in the East enter play on Thursday separated by only four games with just over a month left in the regular season. The Hornets are trying to separate themselves from the pack during a seven-game homestand and have taken the first three of that stretch to extend their overall winning streak to five in a row. Charlotte has benefited from playing only one winning team in those last five games and will see an uptick in competition as three teams battling for postseason spots visit in a four-day span, starting with Detroit. The Pistons have won two in a row in impressive fashion, knocking off the Portland Trail Blazers 123-103 at home before grabbing a 102-96 road victory at Dallas on Wednesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Southeast (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (33-31): Detroit has won six of its last eight games to climb back into contention and began its key four-game road trip by squeezing out the win in Dallas. The Pistons will play in three different cities in four days starting with Charlotte before beginning a nine-game homestand and playing 11 of their final 15 in their own building. Detroit center Andre Drummond was a force with 25 points and 17 rebounds against the Mavericks but was pulled off the floor down the stretch due to his terrible free-throw shooting and finished the game 5-of-14 from the line.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (35-28): Charlotte’s recent surge has been fueled by guard Kemba Walker, who has gone for 30 or more points in four straight games and is averaging 31.6 points on 53.3 percent shooting in the last five. The 25-year-old added seven rebounds and seven assists to his 35 points in Wednesday’s 122-113 win over the New Orleans Pelicans and was one of seven Hornets to score in double figures. “I’m just trying to be as confident as possible,” Walker told reporters. “I’m just trying to take the shots that are there for me. They’re just dropping.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hornets G Courtney Lee recorded his first double-digit scoring effort in nine games since joining the team at the trade deadline with 16 points on Wednesday.

2. Pistons F Tobias Harris is averaging 17.1 points on 51.2 percent shooting in 10 games with the team.

3. Charlotte crushed Detroit 104-84 at home on December 7.

PREDICTION: Pistons 103, Hornets 101