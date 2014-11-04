Grizzlies beat Pelicans to stay unbeaten

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- For much of Monday night at FedExForum, the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies played a game devoid of rhythm. Poor shooting. Much fouling. No flow.

Which is really just another way of saying the Grizzlies had things right where they wanted them. Memphis remained unbeaten with a 93-81 victory over the Pelicans as three players recorded double-doubles.

“We know how it is to play out of rhythm and not make shots,” said Memphis center Marc Gasol, who led Memphis with 16 points and 11 rebounds. “We’re used to that.”

In the end, of course, the Grizzlies made enough shots and grabbed enough rebounds (outrebounding New Orleans 52-49). Power forward Zach Randolph notched his fourth double-double in as many games with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Tony Allen finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Forward Tayshaun Prince scored 14 points as a fill-in starter.

Made baskets were at a premium as Memphis shot 40.8 percent from the floor (31-for-76) and New Orleans (1-2) shot 33.7 percent (29-for-86). The 3-point shooting also was poor as the Grizzlies went 4-for-14 (28.6 percent) and the Pelicans went 4-for-24 (16.7 percent).

It was a game played in the mud.

“It’s part of the NBA,” said small forward Tyreke Evans, who led the Pelicans with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists. “We knew there was gonna be a lot of pushing and shoving down there.”

New Orleans got to within three, at 69-66, with 8:25 left to play, when power forward Anthony Davis (14 points and eight rebounds) dunked off an alley-oop pass. But the Pelicans could get no closer.

Pelicans forward Ryan Anderson, whose outside shot rarely loses its edge, was just 2-for-14 overall and 0-for-7 from 3-point range.

“That just doesn’t happen,” New Orleans coach Monty Williams said.

“We shot terrible,” Davis added. “We couldn’t make shots, but I thought we played great defense.”

The Grizzlies (4-0) are off to the best start in franchise history and own a 16-game home winning streak that dates back to Feb. 11 of last season. In their last two games (they beat Charlotte 71-69 on Saturday night) they have held opponents to a combined .348 shooting percentage (55-of-158).

“We’re doing a pretty good job,” Gasol said. “It’s just about five guys being tied together. We made things tough for them.”

Midway through the third quarter, Memphis coach Dave Joerger picked up a technical foul when he came all the way out to midcourt during a timeout to complain about back-to-back calls that went in favor of Davis.

The Pelicans had their only lead of the night at 45-44 when center Omer Asik made a layup with 8:24 left in the third quarter.

“There are times when you play against a good defensive team and they just take it out of you,” Williams said of his team’s inability to sustain a run.

Joerger rode Gasol, who came in averaging almost 25 points per game, for 40 minutes. Gasol took only one shot in the first half -- “That’s very bothersome to me,” Joerger said -- but finished with 10 shot attempts and also shot 12 free throws.

“I didn’t mean to run Marc into the ground,” Joerger said. “But I kinda did what we had to.”

The Grizzlies started slowly last season, opening with a 3-5 record. So this season’s start is welcomed, especially given the three-game road trip that starts in Phoenix on Wednesday.

“It really hasn’t dawned on me,” Allen said of this best start in Grizzlies’ history. “You can’t win a championship in the first few games. But it’s good for the fans and good for the hoopla.”

NOTES: Memphis SG Courtney Lee, who suffered a mild concussion Oct. 31 at Indiana, participated in the shootaround but did not play in the game. ... The Pelicans were one of just two NBA teams to win twice at Memphis during the 2013-14 season (San Antonio was the other). ... New Orleans PF Anthony Davis had averaged 20.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.50 blocks in six career games against the Grizzlies before Monday. He had just 14 points and eight rebounds Monday. ... Memphis PF Zach Randolph had a double-double in each of the first three games, all victories. ... Memphis C Marc Gasol was averaging 24.7 points through the first three games.