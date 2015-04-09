Grizzlies defeat Pelicans, move into tie atop division

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- As the Memphis Grizzlies were getting dressed after their resounding 110-74 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night, the dry-erase board by the locker room entrance was undergoing yet another change.

Wednesday’s win pushed the Grizzlies to 53-25 and back into a tie with Houston atop the Southwest Division standings.

“We want to win (the division championship) and put a banner up in FedExForum,” point guard Mike Conley (10 points) said. “In order to do that, we’ve got to win every game and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

The loss dropped New Orleans (42-36) back into a tie with Oklahoma City for the eighth and last playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Thunder were idle Wednesday night, and both teams have four games left. The Pelicans had defeated Golden State, the top team in the West, on Tuesday night.

“Tough game last night against the best team in the league,” said power forward Anthony Davis, who scored just 12 points with five rebounds against the Grizzlies. “We put a lot into that game but it would be a cop out to say that’s why we played like we did tonight.”

Down by 19 points to start the second half, the Pelicans watched Memphis extend the lead to as many as 29 points in the third quarter as forward Jeff Green (15 points) went 4-for-4 from the floor with nine points.

The Grizzlies led by as many as 40 points in the fourth quarter -- their largest lead in any game this season. Memphis coach Dave Joerger stayed with an eight-man rotation until the 8:41 mark in the fourth quarter when Memphis led 89-59.

Power forward Zach Randolph posted a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Like center Marc Gasol, Randolph had a game-high six assists. Gasol also scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots.

“Marc and Zach really set the tone,” Joerger said. “We were playing the No. 1 shot-blocking team in the league and they took it right to the rim early and often.”

The Grizzlies outscored the Pelicans 28-12 in the second quarter and carried a 55-36 edge into halftime.

”We settled for a lot of jump shots,“ Pelicans coach Monty Williams said. ”We didn’t take it to the basket the way that we have been.

“They were sitting here rested. This was a game that they needed. They played with a great deal of desperation and we looked tired out there.”

The Grizzlies held the advantage in rebounds (52-39), points in the paint (58-36) and second-chance points (25-11).

Memphis shot 51.1 percent from the floor (45-for-88) and made 47.1 percent from 3-point range (8-for-17). New Orleans shot 35 percent (28-for-80) from the field.

“The effort was there,” Gasol said. “Communication, ball-sharing, that’s the way basketball is supposed to be played.”

Off the bench for Memphis, center Kosta Koufos just missed a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds. Point guard Beno Udrih finished with 14 points, and forward Vince Carter chipped in 10 points.

Davis was 5-for-9 from the floor and was guarded by Gasol much of the night.

“They dominated us down low,” Davis said.

But Davis still got props from Randolph.

“That kid is a beast,” said Randolph, who had his 36th double-double of the season.

Forward Quincy Pondexter scored 11 points for New Orleans and guard Tyreke Evans had 10 points with six rebounds.

Even with the victory, the Grizzlies are just 14-11 since the All-Star break. And they’re only 3-3 over their last six games. So while Gasol liked what he saw Wednesday night, he said it means nothing if the Grizzlies revert to lackluster play in Salt Lake City on Friday.

“If we want to be consistent,” he said, “we have to go out to Utah and do the same thing over again. It’s more about us. I don’t care who we play (in the playoffs), I care about the way we play.”

NOTES: The Pelicans had won five of their last six and were fresh off a 103-100 victory over Golden State. Asked before the game about avoiding a letdown, Pelicans coach Monty Williams said, “Everybody talks about that. I have no idea. You’ve just gotta play the game. If coaches knew how to do that, they’d bottle it up and make a lot of money.” ... Memphis swingman Tony Allen remained out with a left hamstring strain. ... Going into Wednesday night, all five Southwest Division teams had winning records, boasting a composite .635 winning percentage. ... Pelicans G Tyreke Evans had more drives to the basket (879) than any other NBA player this season.