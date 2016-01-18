Conley’s return helps Grizzlies edge Pelicans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Although point guard Mike Conley posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists in his first game back from an Achilles injury, he was planning to leave FedExForum the same way he entered it on Monday.

Wearing a boot to protect that sore left Achilles that caused him to miss six games.

“It’s a matter of management,” said Conley, whose strong first game back in action was a big part of the Grizzlies defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 101-99 on Monday afternoon. “I can’t really heal it up until the summertime.”

Despite the time off, little rust was evident on his game. Coach Dave Joerger held him to 28 minutes.

“I was just trying to play him in short bursts,” Joerger said. “Mike was fantastic. Ten assists and zero turnovers. Picking and choosing his spots when he could attack.”

Conley had plenty of help from his teammates.

Center Marc Gasol also had a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, two steals and a block. Forwards Jeff Green and Matt Barnes each had 16 points off the bench, with guard Courtney Lee also scoring 16 points.

Memphis (24-19) was up 100-97 when Gasol went to the foul line with 12.4 seconds left. He missed both free throws and guard Jrue Holiday (23 points, nine assists) pulled the Pelicans to within one with a cutting layup with 4.6 seconds remaining.

Lee was then fouled and made the first of two free throws with 3.5 seconds left. When he missed the second one, Gasol tapped the ball into the backcourt and time expired.

“A long rebound that come off pretty hard,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “Gasol, being the smart player he is, just tipped it out.”

Bad bounce or no, power forward Anthony Davis (21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks), said: “It’s a rebound we have to have. Coach said it took a bad bounce, but I want to look at it for myself.”

Neither team had a double-digit lead during the game and neither led by more than six points in the fourth quarter. With just over 11 minutes left in the game, New Orleans led by five, 80-75. But the Grizzlies outscored the Pelicans 10-1, going up 85-81, over the next five minutes.

“That was probably the difference in the game, really,” Gentry said.

New Orleans (13-27) saw its two-game winning streak end. Forward Ryan Anderson chipped in 14 points off the bench and the Pelicans’ reserves edged the Memphis bench 43-40 in scoring.

“We did what we were supposed to be in the game,” Holiday said. “We just didn’t finish.”

The Pelicans shot 48.6 percent from the floor and 31.6 percent from 3-point range (6-for-19). Memphis shot 46.7 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three (8-for-19).

Memphis moved five games over .500 for the first time this season and finished its season-long six-game homestand with a 5-1 record.

“I think you’ll see us march on,” Lee said.

For the moment, the Grizzlies nudged a half-game ahead of Dallas for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

“We’re just hunting down anybody in front of us,” Conley said.

The Grizzlies mostly beat up on teams around or below .500 in winning five games on the homestand, but Joerger said that doesn’t matter.

“Guys don’t care if you’re beating good teams or teams that don’t have a great record,” he said. “Wins are wins. Guys’ confidence is going up. I think our 3-point shooting is trending upward a little bit.”

NOTES: Pelicans F Anthony Davis and Grizzlies PG Mike Conley are among the 30 finalists announced for the 2016 U.S. Olympic team to be coached by Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski. ... Pelicans starting PG Tyreke Evans did not play Monday after experiencing right knee soreness during pregame warmups. Evans missed the first 17 games of the season after having surgery on his right knee. ... Monday marked the 14th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day game in Memphis. Former NBA players Spencer Haywood and Jalen Rose and the WNBA’s Tamika Catchings received the 11th annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award. “To be in this city obviously means a lot,” said New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry. “This is the place where (Dr. King) was assassinated. I told our guys that everyone should take time to go down to the museum. You can learn so much.”