Grizzlies grind out OT victory over winless Pelicans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Grizzlies shot 35 percent, missed 19 of their 27 attempts from beyond the arc, committed 20 turnovers and managed but nine points in the fourth quarter.

Despite the ugly numbers, the Grizzlies, playing their fourth game in five nights, defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 89-83 Wednesday night in overtime at the FedExForum. JaMychal Green scored 21 points, Mike Conley added 20 and Marc Gasol, who had struggled throughout the game, dropped in a key 3-pointer in overtime to lead the Grizzlies (3-2). Conley, Gasol, Zach Randolph and Tony Allen, the team's 'Core Four' players, combined to shoot 15-of-58,

"Period, point blank, we won," Allen said. "We have an edge when we have to play in the mud."

It also helps to have veterans contributing in crunch time. Gasol's 3-pointer came with 2:39 left in overtime and gave the Grizzlies an 84-76 lead. Conley followed with another 3-pointer for a 10-point advantage less than a minute later.

"Again, it goes to show you I never take for granted the character of this team, the way they dig in and connect when we really need to pull out a victory," Grizzlies coach David Fizdale said. "We started trusting that in overtime."

The Pelicans, winless in five games, were led by reserve Lance Stephenson, who scored 21 points. Langston Galloway and Buddy Hield, also reserves, scored 18 points apiece.

"I thought we competed and played well," said Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry. "I thought our defense really picked it up. When you play against this team, it's going to be a grind-it-out game."

The Pelicans got 64 points from their bench. Anthony Davis, averaging 37 points per game, was 3-of-13 shooting from the field and finished with 10 points. Green was given the task of guarding Davis and was able to succeed in shutting him down, while contributing offensively.

"I thought JaMychal was the MVP tonight," Fizdale said. "He guarded a Hall of Famer (Davis). That kid is going to be in the Hall of Fame one day. He gave him everything he had and at the same time he gave us 21 points . . . that's huge."

Green limited Davis to 1-of-4 shooting in the first quarter and to only one attempt in the overtime period.

"I've been struggling offensively (early in the season), but the one thing I can always do is play defense," Green said. "I get to go against (Gasol and Randolph) every day in practice so I can go against anybody."

Offensively, he was one of the few bright spots for the Grizzlies. He was 9-of-12 shooting, including making three of his five 3-point attempts. His 3-pointer from the corner with 1:35 left allowed the Grizzlies to tie the game at 75 and send it into overtime. His aggressive drive for a layup gave the Grizzlies a 77-76 lead in overtime and they never trailed again.

"I'm still trying to get more comfortable on the perimeter than in the paint," Green said. "I feel this game is going to be a big confidence booster for me."

Gasol made only three of his 18 shots in 38 minutes, one day after being given the night off by Fizdale.

"The best players are going to have rough off nights," Fizdale said.

Still, Gasol stepped up to make his key 3-pointer in overtime, similar to the one he made in OT Sunday to help the Grizzlies beat the Washington Wizards.

"He's a great weapon to have because at the end of games if I drive and the defense collapses a 7-foot (defender) has to decide whether to guard me or the 7-footer sitting out beyond the arc," Conley said.

Ahead by seven at the half after a 35-point second quarter, the Pelicans lost their shooting touch in the third. Missing its first seven shots of the quarter -- followed closely by three successive turnovers -- New Orleans managed only 11 points in the quarter and Memphis took advantage. The Grizzlies led 66-59 entering the fourth.

The Pelicans shot 22.7 percent in the third quarter (5 of 22) and went 1 of 7 from beyond the arc.

New Orleans' shooting woes began early.

Trailing 21-13 after shooting 29.4 percent from the floor in the first quarter, the Pelicans recovered behind Stephenson and Galloway. Stephenson and Galloway combined for 24 of the team's 35 points in the second quarter and New Orleans led 48-41 at the break.

Stephenson scored nine straight points midway through the quarter and Galloway followed with a 10-point run. Galloway's back-to-back 3-pointers late in the quarter gave the Pelicans a seven-point lead, their biggest of the opening half.

NOTES: Memphis G Tony Allen, who missed the first three games of the season with a right knee injury, played in Monday's loss at Minnesota and made his first start against the Pelicans. ... New Orleans C/F Anthony Davis opened the season with back-to-back games of 50 and 45 points and entered Tuesday's game with a 37-point average. Davis has benefited from being an 86 percent free-throw shooter. He leads the league in free throws made (12.3 per game) and attempted (14.3). ... Pelican guards Tyreke Evans (right knee) and Quincy Pondexter (left knee), both with Memphis connections, did not play. Evans is a former University of Memphis player and Pondexter is a former Grizzlies' guard. ... Pelicans G Tim Frazier, filling in for Jrue Holiday (out for personal reasons), is one of four NBA players averaging at least 15 points, nine assists and 4.5 rebounds. The others are: Houston's James Harden, Cleveland's LeBron James and Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook. "I think that he's done everything we could possibly ask him to do in that situation," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said of Frazier. "And he has been really good."