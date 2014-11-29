Warriors 106, Hornets 101: Marreese Speights scored 16 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter as visiting Golden State took over down the stretch to down Charlotte.

Stephen Curry added 26 points and six assists for the Warriors, who extended their winning streak to eight straight games. Klay Thompson scored 17 points and Draymond Green collected nine points and 10 rebounds as Golden State pushed the best start in franchise history to 13-2.

Brian Roberts scored 20 points off the bench and Al Jefferson added 18 as the Hornets dropped their eighth straight. Cody Zeller collected 15 points and a career-high 14 rebounds while Kemba Walker had 13 points and 13 assists for Charlotte.

Speights scored 16 straight Warriors points to put them on top before Thompson’s 3-pointer ended Speights’ monopoly and gave Golden State a 93-88 lead with 4:30 to play. Curry’s dunk extended the advantage to 97-90, and he got free underneath again to make it 99-93 with 1:43 left before helping to close it out with six free throws in the final 32 seconds.

Roberts and Walker each connected from beyond the arc during a 15-2 run beginning with five minutes left in the first half that put the Hornets on top by nine before they settled for a 55-49 lead at the break. Charlotte led by as much as 10 points in the third and took an 80-74 cushion into the final period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Curry went 1-of-10 from 3-point range after knocking down 14-of-19 in the previous two contests. … The Warriors improved to 4-0 on their five-game road trip, which wraps up Sunday at Detroit. … Charlotte F Marvin Williams (shoulder) missed the game and is day-to-day.