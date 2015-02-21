Preview: Thunder at Hornets

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue their drive toward the postseason when they visit the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. The Thunder have won four straight, including dominant home victories over the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis and Dallas, and six of seven. Oklahoma City has scored 100 points in seven straight games after notching less than 100 in five straight and bolstered its postseason push by adding four quality reserves and trading away disgruntled backup guard Reggie Jackson.

“We can’t look at the standings after every win, after every loss,” reigning MVP Kevin Durant told reporters. “We’ve just got to keep playing. We’ve got 28 games left. We’ve just got to focus on those.” The Hornets had won 12 of 15 before losing to sub-.500 teams Philadelphia, Indiana and Detroit heading into the All-Star break, prompting a deal for veteran point guard Mo Williams to help replace the injured Kemba Walker. Charlotte began Friday tied for the seventh spot in the East with Miami — one game ahead of Brooklyn — and starts a four-game road trip after this one.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma, SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (29-25): Russell Westbrook followed his 41-point MVP All-Star Game performance with 34 points and 10 assists in an easy 104-89 win over Dallas on Thursday to move into an eighth-place tie with Phoenix in the Western Conference. D.J. Augustin replaces Jackson, center Enes Kanter will provide more offense and versatility than departed Kendrick Perkins and Kyle Singler and Steve Novak will provide 3-point weapons on the wing. “We feel we have added talent, toughness and commitment to our roster, and we are excited about the depth and versatility these additions provide,” GM Sam Presti told reporters.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (22-30): Charlotte was trashed 106-78 at home against Detroit on Feb. 10 entering the break, as Gerald Henderson scored 17 points and Al Jefferson added 13 and 10 rebounds. In addition to Walker (knee) and backup center Bismack Biyombo (knee), forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (hamstring) has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury suffered in the Philadelphia loss. “When we get our full team back and get some of these guys back from injuries, we’ll be feeling good,” Jefferson told reporters. “But the guys who are here right here, right now got to do a good job and keep us in the mix until we get our full team back.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder have won eight straight in the series, including 98-75 on Dec. 26 behind 29 points Westbrook in just 25 minutes as Durant sat with an injury.

2. Thunder PF Serge Ibaka had 21 points and a career-high 22 rebounds — the first 20-20 in Oklahoma City history — against the Mavericks, whom Oklahoma City outrebounded 63-39 and held to just 36.3 percent shooting.

3. The Hornets are 19-17 with Kidd-Gilchrist in the lineup and 3-13 without him. He is questionable for Saturday.

PREDICTION: Thunder 100, Hornets 86