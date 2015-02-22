Thunder 110, Hornets 103: Russell Westbrook fueled visiting Oklahoma City with 33 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Serge Ibaka had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Enes Kanter added 10 and 13 in his first game for the Thunder, who won their fifth straight despite Kevin Durant sitting out with a sore toe. D.J. Augustin had two 3-pointers and 12 points in his club debut and Mitch McGary added nine points and 10 rebounds, matching Kanter with five offensive rebounds apiece, for Oklahoma City.

Mo Williams had a fabulous debut for the Hornets with 24 points and 12 assists but couldn’t prevent a fourth straight loss. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist returned from a two-game absence (hamstring) with a season-high 20 points and Al Jefferson added 20 and 12 rebounds, but Charlotte was punished on the glass 59-41, including 19-11 on the offensive boards.

Ibaka tipped in a miss, drained a jumper and Westbrook followed with a left-handed drive and a jumper of his own to provide the Thunder a 102-94 edge with 4:13 left. Kidd-Gilchrist sank two free throws to cut the deficit to six, but Augustin drained a 3-pointer with 2:41 remaining and Oklahoma City closed out its ninth straight win in the series.

The Thunder led 59-56 in a first half that had 12 lead changes and six ties while Westbrook and Williams combined for 28 points and 14 assists. The Thunder scored the first nine points of the second half, but Williams scored seven in the final 1:41 of the period to help Charlotte pull within 86-83 entering the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Durant has missed 28 games due to injuries this season - 12 more than he missed in his first seven seasons combined. … Kanter was joined in the starting lineup by fellow newcomer Kyle Singler, who scored six points on two 3-pointers in 18 minutes. ... The Hornets, who had won 12 of 15 previous to this skid, play their next four games on the road.