EditorsNote: fixes slug

Huge 4th quarter pushes Pelicans past Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY -- A game delayed by nine minutes because of a power outage finished with a power surge by the visiting team.

Forward Ryan Anderson scored 24 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans dominated the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 104-94 Wednesday.

The Pelicans (7-18) outscored the Jazz 31-15 in the fourth quarter to improve. New Orleans earned just its second road win in 14 tries.

“I thought we were really good defensively in the fourth quarter,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “Obviously, giving up 15 points was a big key. I just thought our activity and everything we did was good.”

Forward Anthony Davis totaled 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and guard Eric Gordon scored 19, and guard Jrue Holiday added 15 to help New Orleans get its first win in three games.

“We just played at a certain level,” said Anderson, who set career highs in free throws attempted (13) and made (13). “We kind of ran the tempo. We got stops, moved the ball and made the right plays. When we do that, we’re a tough team to beat.”

Forward Derrick Favors scored 22 points and forward Gordon Hayward added 20 points, but the Jazz (10-14) lost their fourth game in a row.

Utah, normally a strong home team, fell to 5-6 at Vivint Arena.

“We need to learn from it,” Hayward said. “As you can tell in this locker room, we are a little disappointed and frustrated. We have to find a way to pick ourselves up.”

The Jazz were up 89-87 before the Pelicans took over in the fourth quarter.

Guard Tyreke Evans (11 points) scored to spark a game-changing 9-0 run that ended with an Evans 3-pointer.

The Jazz scored only five points in the final 7:22 of the game.

“Our guys have got to be able to handle physicality down the stretch, make plays for one another and handle toughness,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “That’s it down at the end of the game. You’ve got to play through contact. You’ve got to make plays. You’ve got to make reads.”

Favors scored 16 points in the third quarter as the Jazz momentarily seized control, taking a 79-73 lead into the fourth after the Pelicans held a 51-50 halftime lead.

Guard Norris Cole got the visitors off to a good start in the final period, hitting an early 3-pointer that was followed by a Holiday bucket.

Jazz guard Rodney Hood left the game for a few minutes in the first quarter after bruising his right knee. He returned to score nine points, all in the first half.

Utah has lost seven of nine games since beating New Orleans at home 101-84 on Nov. 28.

The Pelicans’ five-game road trip continues Friday at Phoenix. The Jazz host Denver that night.

“We have to make sure that everything from the past few nights carries over to Friday,” Davis said.

NOTES: For the third consecutive game, Utah began with a new starting lineup. G Alec Burks started for the second time this season, and C Jeff Withey made his first start with the Jazz, who continue to play without injured C Rudy Gobert (knee). G Raul Neto and F Trey Lyles went to the bench. “I wouldn’t call it experimental mode,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “I would call it adjustment mode.” ... Withey played his first two seasons with New Orleans. ... Jazz F Joe Ingles (oral surgery) missed the game. ... Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry on F Ryan Anderson, who’s averaging 18.0 points and 6.9 rebounds. “I think he could start on a bunch of NBA teams, but in our situation, we like playing him off the bench because he can give us the punch that we need when we’re struggling to score.” ... The Jazz recalled rookie C Tibor Pleiss after a seven-game D-League stint with the Idaho Stampede. He did not play Wednesday.