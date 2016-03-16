Preview: Magic at Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets had their season-high seven-game winning streak snapped and look to start another hot run when they host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Charlotte used the spurt to soar up the Eastern Conference standings and trails the fifth-place Atlanta Hawks by a half-game with 16 contests remaining.

The Hornets are 5-1 as they close a seven-game homestand but Monday’s 107-96 loss to the slumping Dallas Mavericks was a disappointing break in the success. The loss was only the third for Charlotte in the last 16 games and marked the first time this month it didn’t score at least 100 points. The Magic posted a 116-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday as they attempt to keep their playoff aspirations alive. Orlando is 4 1/2 games behind the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons, and the Washington Wizards also are ahead of the Magic in the battle for the final spot.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), FSN Southeast (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (29-37): Leading scorer Nikola Vucevic (groin) has missed the last five games and journeyman center Jason Smith has taken advantage of the opportunity to produce while receiving increased playing time. Smith had season highs of 25 points and 13 rebounds in the victory over Denver and is averaging 14 points during the past five games. “The object of our offense is to hit the open man and tonight I was the open man,” Smith said after going 10-of-15 from the field against the Nuggets.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (37-29): Standout guard Kemba Walker continued his strong play with 25 points and nine assists in the loss to Dallas and has scored 20 or more points in 15 of the past 17 games. Walker strung together four 30-point outings during the seven-game winning streak and his two 3-pointers against the Mavericks raised his career total to 510, passing former All-Star Glen Rice (508) for second place in franchise history. Shooting guard Nicolas Batum scored 20 points against Dallas, marking just the second time he has scored 20 or more in the last 15 games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Magic have won four of their past six visits to Charlotte.

2. Hornets C Al Jefferson is averaging 8.5 points during the past four games — taking three shots in two of the contests — as he attempts to adjust to a backup role.

3. Orlando SG Even Fournier matched his career best of 30 points and tied his season high of five 3-pointers in Tuesday’s victory.

PREDICTION: Hornets 107, Magic 97