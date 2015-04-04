(Updated: UPDATED Pacers playoff standing in para 2 UPDATED Hornets playoff standing in para 3)

Pacers 93, Hornets 74: Rodney Stuckey scored 15 points off the bench and host Indiana stifled Charlotte to pick up a crucial victory.

C.J. Watson scored 13 points and C.J. Miles was the only starter in double figures with 12 for the Pacers, who moved within 1 1/2 games of Miami for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Luis Scola finished with nine points and 11 rebounds and George Hill contributed 10 assists as Indiana won for just the third time in 12 games.

Gerald Henderson scored 12 points for the Hornets, who lost for the eighth time in 11 games and fell two games south of Miami. Marvin Williams scored all 10 of his points in the first quarter as Charlotte scored just 22 points in the middle periods and shot just 35 percent for the game.

Indiana held Charlotte scoreless from the field for the final 8:53 of the third period and Solomon Hill and Stuckey drained 3-pointers as the Pacers outscored the Hornets 21-9 in the period to take a 70-47 lead into the fourth quarter. The Pacers led by as much as 28 before taking the season series 3-1 and tying a season-best for fewest points allowed.

Charlotte got 10 early points by Williams to lead by nine before Miles and Watson drained 3-pointers to close the first period. Stuckey and Watson combined for 11 consecutive points to lift the Pacers to a 43-33 advantage and they led by 11 by the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Former Pacer Lance Stephenson, who did not play in his previous two games, entered the game late in the third quarter to a chorus of boos and finished with 10 points in 14 minutes. … Charlotte shot 2-of-21 from the field in the third quarter and missed 16 straight shots at one point. … Pacers coach Frank Vogel recorded his 200th win with Indiana.