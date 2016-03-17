Hornets top Magic to cap 6-1 homestand

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Hornets lost their focus a bit Wednesday night, but it didn’t really matter.

All it took was one outstanding quarter for the Hornets to beat the Orlando Magic 107-99.

The Hornets outscored the Magic 35-13 in the second quarter, which included an 18-0 run over a five-minute stretch, and from there they would go on to lead by as many as 25 in the second half.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford didn’t like the fact that his team couldn’t deliver a knockout punch down the stretch, but he wasn’t all that concerned either.

“Some good moments, obviously, and then we lost our concentration a little bit at the end,” Clifford said. “You know (the Magic) are never going to stop playing. But in the end, we made the plays we needed to make, and it was a good win.”

The Hornets (38-29) bounced back after their seven-game winning streak was snapped Monday night by the Dallas Mavericks. Charlotte has won 14 of its past 17.

The win also gave the Hornets a 6-1 mark on a seven-game homestand that wrapped up Wednesday night.

“One of the things we’re developing is a confidence level,” Clifford said. “We’re winning games different ways. We’re winning games that are close. We’ve won a couple of games at the buzzer. We’ve won by coming from behind, and we’ve won other games where we were ahead from start to finish. I think what it does is it gives your team confidence. Different guys, different nights. And the only way that can happen is to experience success.”

Nicolas Batum and Marvin Williams led the Hornets with 26 points apiece, with Batum going 10-for-17 from the field and Williams going 10-for-21 with four 3-pointers. Batum also had nine assists and seven rebounds.

The Hornets also got 16 points and eight rebounds from Kemba Walker, and 13 points and 13 rebounds from Cody Zeller.

“This homestand was huge,” Williams said. “The guys were really looking forward to it. Obviously, we played a tough Dallas team the other night and let that one go, but for the most part, we did a great job. So now we’ve got to take the show on the road. Hopefully we can play with the same intensity and execution.”

Orlando led 30-26 after one quarter and was up 37-31 when the Hornets erupted on their 18-0 run. Batum scored seven in the key sequence and 16 for the period.

The Magic (29-38) shot just 18.8 percent from the field in the second quarter.

”They just kind of turned it up on both ends,“ Orlando coach Scott Skiles said of the Hornets. ”They started getting real aggressive offensively and driving the ball, and that led to spreading the floor and making threes.

“Defensively, they kind of got into us in that stretch, and we missed some good looks, too. We just flat missed them. You have to be able to put your foot down, and somebody’s got to make a big basket for you or a big defensive play and kind of get a run going of your own. But that is something we’ve really struggled with.”

Victor Oladipo led the Magic with 25 points, including 15 in the first quarter. The Magic also got 16 points from Brandon Jennings, 13 points from Andrew Nicholson, and 11 from Mario Hezonja. However, Evan Fournier, who had a season-high 30 in a win over Denver on Tuesday night, was held to nine.

The Magic were without three of their top players -- Nikola Vucevic, Elfrid Payton and Ersan Ilyasova.

“We miss him every night,” Skiles said of Vucevic. “He’s the kind of guy you can go to with the ball, to kind of slow it down a bit. When you go small, like we had to do tonight, you have to play perfectly.”

NOTES: The teams split two previous games this season, with the Magic winning 113-98 in Orlando on Dec. 16 and the Hornets winning 120-116 in overtime in Orlando on Jan. 22. The teams will meet again in Charlotte on April 13, the final game of the regular season. ... The Magic are now 4-11 on the second night of back-to-backs. They beat Denver at home Tuesday. ... The Hornets hold the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race, one game behind No. 3 Miami and a half-game behind both Atlanta and Boston. ... The Hornets are now 21-1 at home when scoring 100 or more points, and 31-6 overall when scoring 100 or more. ... The Hornets will play 10 of their last 15 games on the road. ... The Hornets will play at Miami on Thursday in what shapes up as a huge game for divisional and playoff implications. ... The Magic will return home to face Cleveland on Friday.