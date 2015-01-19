Preview: Timberwolves at Hornets

An injury-stricken Charlotte squad may have to forge on without leading scorer Kemba Walker when it hosts Minnesota in a Monday matinee. Walker missed Saturday’s 80-71 overtime win against Indiana - the Hornets’ sixth win in seven games - due to a cyst in his left knee and it is unclear how long the soreness will linger for one of the league’s hottest players. The veteran had averaged 29.8 points over his last six games, but now joins center Al Jefferson on the Hornets’ ever-crowded injury list.

Jefferson, who has missed nine games due to a groin strain, may be back for Wednesday’s home game against Miami while reserve guard Jannero Pargo (back) is due to miss his 13th consecutive game. The Timberwolves know all about injuries as three-fifths of their starting lineup has missed most of the season and replacement starter Shabazz Muhammad (oblique) was out for the fourth straight time at Denver on Saturday, when Minnesota improved to 2-1 on its current road trip with a 113-105 win. Monday marks the Timberwolves’ seventh chance at recording their first winning streak this season.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (7-32): Rookie standout Andrew Wiggins is also battling his own physical issues with an illness, but was well enough to continue his rise to superstardom with a career-high 31 points to go along with nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal in the win at Denver. “It’s almost astonishing his confidence level” Wolves coach Flip Saunders said of his 19-year-old. “He just keeps continuing to get better and amaze and do everything, whether it’s offense, blocking shots, rebounds.” Wiggins has been so good in the absence of Minnesota’s injured veterans that he likely won’t lose any playing time when they return, perhaps beginning Monday with swingman Kevin Martin, who has missed 29 games with a wrist issue.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (16-25): The litany of injuries has forced head coach Steve Clifford to shuffle the lineup often, but he has found some success when utilizing forwards Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Gerald Henderson in the starting five at the same time. Charlotte is 10-6 with those two getting a pregame introduction after they combined for 29 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists against Indiana. Kidd-Gilchrist had 16 of those boards for a career high and he has hauled in at least 10 in five of eight games this month.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Charlotte has held eight straight opponents under 100 points, its longest such streak since a 13-game run Nov. 13-Dec. 6, 2013.

2. Henderson is averaging 15.8 points over his last 10 games but is 1-of-13 from long range in that time.

3. Charlotte has won 11 of the last 15 meetings overall and is 19-4 all-time at home against Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Hornets 95, Timberwolves 90