Hornets 110, Knicks 82: Kemba Walker scored 28 points and pulled down seven rebounds as visiting Charlotte stretched New York’s franchise-record losing streak to 15 games.

Rookie P.J. Hairston tallied a season-high 15 points off the bench after missing the previous game with an illness while fellow reserve Brian Roberts chipped in 14 points and five assists for the Hornets, who have won a season-best five consecutive games. Bismack Biyombo added season highs of 14 points and 12 rebounds for Charlotte, which led by as many as 45.

Quincy Acy led the way with 18 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 15 for the Knicks, who shot 38.8 percent from the floor. Shane Larkin scored 12 points and Cole Aldrich grabbed 12 rebounds for New York, which was held to 26 combined points in the second and third quarters.

Jason Maxiell and Roberts each converted a three-point play during a 13-2 run to put the Hornets on top 43-29. Walker led all scorers with 20 points in the first half and tallied 10 as part of a 20-0 surge to end the second quarter as Charlotte doubled up the Knicks 62-31 at intermission.

Biyombo scored eight straight points and Walker drilled a 3-pointer to heap more misery on the Knicks and push the margin to 45. The Hornets led 89-44 heading into the fourth quarter and coasted the rest of the way to win their fourth straight road game for the first time since January 2011.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Hornets outscored the Knicks 40-18 in the paint and won the battle of the boards 51-29. … Walker has scored at least 25 points in five consecutive games . … New York has lost a franchise-record 12 straight home games and hasn’t won at Madison Square Garden since Nov. 22, 2014.