Hornets stay hot as Jefferson returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Hornets are playing their best basketball of the season, and that’s only part of the good news.

The Hornets got center Al Jefferson back a week earlier than expected in an easy 105-80 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday afternoon.

It was the Hornets’ seventh win in the last eight games, and it was a complete performance that pleased coach Steve Clifford.

The Hornets went on a 15-0 run midway through the first half, led by as many as 22 in the first half and then pushed the margin to as many as 33 in the second.

“I liked our guys’ approach,” Clifford said. “An afternoon game, and they’re out of their routine, but our defense was real good and we moved the ball. To me, those are the two important things. Defend, rebound, ball movement -- that’s our thing. That’s our chance.”

Guard Gerald Henderson led the Hornets with 17 points, but he was happier about the Hornets’ defense than anything. After shutting down Indiana in an 80-71 overtime win on Saturday, the Hornets held the Timberwolves to 36.3 percent shooting and forced 17 turnovers.

“I think it started with our defense,” Henderson said. “We held them to 80 points, which is good. I think our defense carried over from the last game. You know, afternoon games, the team that usually wins is the team with the most energy, the most intensity. And we were that team.”

The Hornets have now held nine straight opponents under 100 points, which is the longest streak in the NBA this season.

Guard Brian Roberts added 16 points in place of guard Kemba Walker, who missed his second straight game with inflammation in his left knee.

The Hornets also got 12 points from guard Gary Neal, 11 points from guard P.J. Hairston, 10 points from guard Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and eight points and five rebounds from Jefferson in 25 minutes off the bench.

Jefferson, the team’s second-leading scorer and leading rebounder, had missed the previous nine games with a strained left groin. He was projected to miss at least four weeks, but is back in just three.

Clifford said it was great to get extended minutes for Jefferson and guard Lance Stephenson, who recently missed 14 games with a pelvic strain. Stephenson had eight points and nine assists in 26 minutes.

“The only way those two are really going to get in any type of game shape is to let them play,” Clifford said. “So that was the perfect opportunity to let them get some extra minutes. Al would have never played that much without the game being like it is. I was planning on him playing about 14 minutes. But they’ve just got to play.”

The Hornets (17-25) are now just one game out in the race for the eighth Eastern Conference playoff spot.

The Timberwolves (7-33) were coming off a win at Denver on Saturday, part of a crazy four-game road trip that started at Indiana and then went west to Phoenix and Denver before coming to Charlotte.

“They mauled us, really,” Minnesota coach Flip Saunders said. “They are a very good defensive team. We played two defensive teams (Phoenix, Denver) that were not as physical and we did not react the right way to their physicality.”

Forward Thaddeus Young led the Timberwolves with 18 points. Rookie guard Andrew Wiggins scored 12 points but was just three of 14 from the field, and guard Mo Williams had 10 points on just 3-of-13 shooting.

“No one could get in a groove tonight,” Wiggins said. “It was kind of a slower-paced game.”

“When we go into games, a lot depends on if we are making shots early,” Saunders said. “There is so much pressure on Mo Williams to be great from that perspective. They did a good job on him and they did a good job on Andrew Wiggins. They forced our other guys to be effective offensive players, which is above what their roles really are.”

NOTES: The Hornets have a tradition of playing afternoon games on Martin Luther King Jr. Day going back to the first year of the Charlotte Bobcats. ... Hornets G Jannero Pargo (low back soreness) missed his 13th straight game. ... The Timberwolves were without G Kevin Martin (fractured right wrist), F Shabazz Muhammad (strained outer oblique), C Nikola Pekovic (sore right ankle) and G Ricky Rubio (sprained left ankle). Martin, Muhammad and Pekovic should return soon but Rubio has already missed 34 games and is out indefinitely. Martin tried to go in pregame warmups but wound up sitting out. ... The teams will meet again in Minneapolis on March 22. ... The T-Wolves will return home to face Dallas on Wednesday. ... The Hornets will close out a four-game homestand against Miami.