Knicks top Pelicans, end 16-game skid

NEW YORK -- Playing his first home game in three weeks, Carmelo Anthony helped halt the New York Knicks’ franchise-worst, single-season, 16-game losing streak.

The star forward scored 24 points, and the Knicks posted a 99-92 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at Madison Square Garden.

New York (6-36) dropped 26 of its previous 27 games.

Anthony was back in action for the second game, his first at the Garden since a Christmas Day loss to the Washington Wizards. The league’s fifth-highest scorer missed the previous eight games with a sore left knee before returning Thursday when the Knicks lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in London.

Langston Galloway, making his first start of the season at point guard for the Knicks, contributed 21 points.

“He’s not afraid of the moment,” Knicks coach Derek Fisher said about Galloway. “That’s the way you have to be out there.”

The Knicks’ previous win was a 101-95 decision at Boston on Dec. 12. Only Anthony and guard Jose Calderon started that game and the win over New Orleans in a revamped New York roster that features three rookies.

The Knicks won at Madison Square Garden for the first time since defeating the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 22.

New York already surpassed their worst skid in a season of 12 losses and were closing in on the overall franchise record of 20 in a row over two seasons.

“I didn’t define it as a losing streak,” Fisher said. “It’s about these players. If I want them to be optimistic and have that drive and relentlessness, then I have to be that way.”

Guards Tyreke Evans and Eric Gordon scored 23 points and 20 points, respectively, for New Orleans (20-21).

The Pelicans, who never led in the second half, were missing forward Anthony Davis, out for the third consecutive game due to a sprained left toe. Davis is third in the league in scoring, averaging 24.2 points, and 10th in rebounding at 10.4 a game.

New Orleans was also missing its playmaking guard, Jrue Holiday, who was sidelined because of a right ankle injury.

Evans scored four straight points to cut the Knicks’ lead to 93-92 with 1:55 to play, but Calderon drained a 3-pointer from the right corner to provide New York with a 96-92 cushion with 32 seconds left. Anthony added a free throw with 19 seconds remaining to preserve the win.

New Orleans missed its final four shots of the game in the last two minutes.

“We tried to make the best play possible and attack the rim, but the ball just didn’t fall for us,” Gordon said. “(The Knicks) were attacking the rim and drawing fouls at the end of the game, and that’s how they really got themselves the win.”

The Pelicans were as close as 61-55 with 7:08 left in third quarter, but the Knicks outscored them 17-10 to end the quarter with a 78-65 lead.

Anthony failed to score in the second quarter, but Galloway picked up the slack, tossing in 11 points to move the Knicks’ advantage to 53-41 at the half. Evans and Gordon combined for 41 points in the first half.

Anthony deposited 12 first-quarter points, converting four of his six shots, to help the Knicks to a 22-16 advantage. New Orleans held a 5-4 lead early, but the Knicks went on a 16-4 spurt.

“We had a tough first quarter,” New Orleans coach Monty Williams said. “I thought that dug us a hole, and we had to battle back the rest of the game.”

New Orleans missed eight of its first 10 shots of the night.

NOTES: New York turned the ball over four times, tying their lowest turnover total in the present Madison Square Garden. ... The Pelicans finished their Eastern Conference road trip at 2-3. ... The Knicks used their 24th starting lineup in 41 games. New York F Lou Amundson made just the eighth start of his career and first since the 2010-11 season, when he played at Golden State. He scored four points and blocked two shots. ... New York signed G Langston Galloway to a second straight 10-day contract. He is averaging 12 points since Jan. 7, when he was called up from the NBA Development League. ... The Pelicans are fourth in the league in blocked shots per game and seventh in offensive rebounds per game. They were held to one block but grabbed 20 offensive rebounds, six each from C Omer Asik and F Alexis Ajinca.