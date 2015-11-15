Seraphin helps lead Knicks to victory

NEW YORK -- After the terrorist attacks on Friday, New York Knicks reserve forward and France native Kevin Seraphin paid tribute to his homeland with a “Paris” haircut that included the Eifel Tower and the peace sign.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old Seraphin played his most inspired game as a Knick, scoring 12 points in 13 minutes to help New York turn back the New Orleans Pelicans 95-87 at Madison Square Garden.

Seraphin, who was acquired by New York over the summer as a free agent after spending five years with the Washington Wizards, owns a home in the southern part of Paris, about 45 minutes from where the attacks occurred. His parents both live in Paris.

”I just wanted to do something creative, something different,“ said Seraphin regarding his haircut, ”not just put something on my shoes. I had no time to get a tattoo or anything, so I just wanted to do something creative.

“I got it done this (Sunday) morning. I got up early and my barber came over and we just did it. It took about an hour.”

The Knicks (5-6) were paced by forward Carmelo Anthony’s 29 points and 13 rebounds, but it was Seraphin and fellow reserve, point guard Langston Galloway, who made the difference.

Galloway scored 15 points, eight in the decisive fourth quarter that allowed the Knicks to win just their second home game of the season.

”He (Seraphin) gets the game ball,“ said Anthony. ”He deserved it. He was ready. He was a big part of our run that we made in the second half.

“To see him and what he is dealing with emotionally and mentally, be prepared today when his number was called was big.”

The Pelicans (1-9) have lost three in a row and nine of 10 to begin the season. They are winless in six road games.

New Orleans forward Anthony Davis showed no ill effects from a hip contusion that kept him out for two previous games. He poured in 36 points, mostly from the perimeter, pulled in 11 rebounds and blocked four shots in 40 minutes. Forward Ryan Anderson contributed 16 points.

”It feels great to be back, but that doesn’t mean anything,“ admitted Davis. ”We still lost. I want to win. We have to figure out how to do that.

“We have to trust each other and know what gets us to a point to having a lead.”

The Knicks opened the fourth quarter on a 16-7 run to take an 82- 72 lead with 6:35 to play. Galloway scored six points in the sequence and Seraphin added four.

Seraphin came off the Knicks bench in the third quarter and scored six critical points to help New York

to a 68-65 edge. His hook shot moved the Knicks ahead 66-60 with 2:06 left in the quarter and his jumper with 14 seconds to go provided the three-point cushion going into the fourth quarter.

“He (Seraphin) has been working hard to keep himself in shape even though he hasn’t played a lot of minutes,” said Knicks coach Derek Fisher. “We (coaches) felt like he was active enough and energetic enough to give us a punch.”

The score was tied on four occasions in the second quarter before New Orleans guard Toney Douglas hit two free throws with 54 seconds left to lift the Pelicans to a 44-42 halftime lead. Like the first quarter, Davis was a big factor in the second, scoring nine points, grabbing five rebounds and blocking three shots.

Davis scored nine points in seven minutes and Anderson came off the bench to deposit six points to help the Pelicans to a 27-23 first-quarter lead. The Knicks sank just nine of their 25 shots from the floor (36 percent) in the quarter.

NOTES: The Pelicans were without C Kendrick Perkins (right pectoral), G Quincy Pondexter (left knee), G Tyreke Evans (right knee) and G Norris Cole (sprained left ankle). ... Knicks G Cleanthony Early was inactive. ... New Yok G Langston Galloway entered the game second in the league in 3-point field goal percentage (.559). ... In its first nine games, New Orleans ranked last in points allowed per game (111.0) and was tied for last in defensive field-goal percentage (47.9). The Pelicans have also allowed an average of 30.8 points on 60.3 percent shooting in the fourth quarter over their past four games. ... Knicks rookie F Kristaps Porzingis had his first poor shooting game of the young season, hitting only 4 of his 15 shots from the floor.