CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Nicolas Batum hit a go-ahead bank shot with 13 seconds remaining, and the Charlotte Hornets pulled out a wild 117-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at the Spectrum Center.

The Hornets fought back from a 19-point, first-half deficit and simply made more big plays down the stretch than the Lakers, who had only one field goal in the final five minutes.

Batum's bank shot gave the Hornets a 115-113 lead. After the Lakers' Nick Young missed a 3-point attempt, Batum came back to hit two free throws for a 117-113 lead with six seconds remaining.

The Hornets (16-13) won their second consecutive game.

Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 28 points and added 10 assists. Batum had 23 points and 10 assists. Marvin Williams scored 15, Marco Belinelli 13, and Frank Kaminsky and Cody Zeller scored 11 each.

The Lakers (11-20) lost for the 10th time in 11 games. They matched a season-high with 16 3-pointers, but only four of them came in the second half.

Jordan Clarkson led the Lakers with 25 points, and Young scored 24. The Lakers also got 16 points from Lou Williams, 15 from D'Angelo Russell, 11 from Luol Deng and 10 from Larry Nance Jr.

Nance Jr. was helped off the floor and to the locker room with a left knee injury during the third quarter. He was taken for X-rays and did not return to action.

The Lakers led 73-59 at halftime after they were on top 61-42 at one point in the second quarter. They shot 58 percent from the field and were 12 of 18 from 3-point range at the break. Clarkson hit his first five 3-point attempts in the half, and Young added four 3-pointers.

The Hornets opened the third quarter with a 12-4 run and eventually led 88-83 late in the period before the Lakers came back to lead 96-94 going into the fourth.

The Lakers led 41-35 after one quarter.

NOTES: The Lakers were without G Jose Calderon (strained hamstring) and F Tarik Black (sprained ankle). ... The Hornets are injury-free at present. ... The Hornets were returning home after a five-game road trip. They went 1-4 on the trip but ended it with a 107-99 win at Atlanta on Saturday. ... The Lakers were playing the fifth game on a seven-game, 12-day trip. They lost 119-108 at Cleveland on Saturday. ... The Lakers will close out the trip with games at Miami on Thursday and at Orlando on Friday. ... The Lakers lead the NBA in bench scoring, led by G Lou Williams at 18.9 ppg. ... Hornets C Roy Hibbert started 81 games for the Lakers last season, averaging 5.9 points and 4.9 rebounds. ... The Hornets will remain home to face Chicago on Friday.