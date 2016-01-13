Lakers rally past listless Pelicans

LOS ANGELES -- New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said a lack of effort cost his club in a setback to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles guard Lou Williams scored 19 points, handed out eight assists and hit a crucial basket with the game on the line, and the Lakers snapped a four-game skid with a 95-91 victory over the Pelicans at Staples Center.

Gentry fumed about the Pelicans’ performance, but he was more upset that his players seemed unfocused and even cavalier throughout the game.

“There’s no soul-searching,” Gentry said. “You just have to decide if you are going to play hard every night and if we want to have a good team. That’s the bottom line. It doesn’t involve soul-searching. It involves looking in the mirror and being able to say, ‘I gave the best effort that I could tonight.’ That’s not what we are getting.”

New Orleans played without forward Anthony Davis for the second consecutive game due to a back contusion, an injury he sustained while diving in the stands chasing a loose ball Friday in a loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The Pelicans (11-26) are 0-5 without Davis. Gentry, though, said Davis’ absence had no bearing on Tuesday’s outcome.

“It’s about playing hard and competing, that’s what it’s about,” the coach said. “If we play hard and compete and then we don’t have enough talent, then we will talk about that. But until you play hard, that is the very first thing you check off the list.”

Guard Jordan Clarkson added 18 points for Los Angeles, while backup point guard D‘Angelo Russell chipped in 13 points. The Lakers (9-31) won despite shooting just 36.8 percent to 41.8 percent for the Pelicans.

“We got stops down the stretch,” said Williams, who missed 10 of his 14 field-goal attempts and seven of eight from 3-point range but made up for it by hitting all 10 of his free throws. “Guys started picking up the pace and being more assertive on the offensive end. I just think the last six minutes we did a great job on both ends of the floor.”

Guard Tyreke Evans had 21 points to lead the Pelicans, who dropped their fourth in a row. Forward Ryan Anderson contributed 15 points and seven rebounds, while guards Eric Gordon and Jrue Holiday scored 14 points apiece.

“I think when the time came down to it, we didn’t connect and hit shots, and they did,” said Holiday, who made seven of 18 from the floor and missed all four of his 3-point attempts.

Asked about the Pelicans’ effort, Holiday shrugged.

“I think we’re all pretty upset on how we played,” Holiday said.

Meanwhile, Lakers forward Kobe Bryant returned from a one-game absence only to depart before halftime. Bryant was forced out of the game with 2:42 remaining in the second quarter due to a sore right Achilles tendon, and he did not return. It is the same injury that kept him out of the Lakers’ loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

In 16 minutes, Bryant finished with seven points on 3-of-9 shooting, missing all five of his 3-point attempts.

The Lakers took only their second lead of the game at 90-89 on a jumper by Williams with 1:16 remaining in the contest. After Holiday’s layup gave New Orleans the lead again, the Lakers snatched it back on forward Julius Randle’s basket inside with 43.3 seconds remaining. That turned out to be the difference.

Williams’ floater in the lane with 18.5 seconds left made it 94-91 for Los Angeles.

Evans’ 3-point attempt with 6.9 seconds left missed the mark, and Randle followed by making one of two free throws to seal the win.

The Lakers benefitted from a disparity in free throws, making 25 of 32 foul shots to only nine of 14 for the Pelicans.

“We kept getting to the line, kept attacking the basket,” said Clarkson, who converted seven of nine free throws.

NOTES: Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry took a cautious approach with F Anthony Davis (back contusion). “Maybe if it was a playoff game, we’d stick him out there, but I just don’t see a reason to risk anything or for him to overcompensate for something. We’ll just what happens (Wednesday) night,” Gentry said. The Pelicans travel to Sacramento to face the Kings on Wednesday. ... Lakers F Kobe Bryant, who missed eight games this season due to injury or rest, was averaging 22.0 points on 47 percent shooting with 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in previous games after sitting out. His 3-point accuracy had not recovered, though. Bryant managed just 25 percent. ... The Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.