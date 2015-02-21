Defense propels Magic to another win

ORLANDO, Fla. -- It didn’t take long for Orlando Magic interim head coach James Borrego to leave his mark.

The Magic beat the New Orleans Pelicans 95-84 on Friday night with another impressive defensive performance, something they rarely did under previous coach Jacque Vaughn, who was fired Feb. 5.

The Magic (18-39) are 3-2 under Borrego, the youngest head coach in the NBA but a defensive fanatic.

Opponents scored 100 points or more against the Magic in 14 consecutive games before Vaughn was fired. Opponents have not reached 100 in the five games under Borrego.

“Guys have just bought in to what we’re doing now under J.B.,” Magic center Nikola Vucevic said. “He has taught us a lot defensively in a short time, and it’s working.”

Vucevic had 18 points and 13 rebounds to help lead the Magic. Guard Victor Oladipo had 22 points to lead all scorers. Point guard Elfrid Payton contributed 10 points and a game-high 11 assists.

All three have improved defensively.

Magic forward Evan Fournier, starting in place of injured Tobias Harris, scored 16 points.

The Pelicans (27-27) lost their fourth consecutive game as they struggle to stay in the race for a Western Conference playoff spot.

All-Star forward Anthony Davis, who had scored at least 20 points in each of his previous 13 games, had only 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Point guard Tyreke Evans had 14 points and 10 assists. Guard Eric Gordon scored 11 points. Reserve forwards Ryan Anderson and Quincy Pondexter each had 13 points.

“I know they (Magic) play really hard, and defensively, they are out there communicating, getting after guys. And that’s all you can ask for,” Pelicans coach Monty Williams said. “They outworked us. They had so many multiple effort plays tonight that we didn’t react to.”

The Pelicans had beaten the Magic by 17 points on opening night in New Orleans, but they didn’t match the Magic’s energy in the first game after the All-Star break.

“Our defense sustains us,” Borrego said. “Every night we defend. It keeps us in games. It’s what we thrive on. We’ve continued to emphasize it every day, having personal pride in defending your man.”

The Magic outscored the Pelicans 52-37 in the second half after trailing at intermission. They outscored the Pelicans 64-36 from inside the lane. They also allowed the Pelicans only six second-chance points.

“Credit the coaching staff,” said Magic reserve Willie Green, who had nine points and five rebounds in 24 minutes. “Coach holds each guy accountable for his defense. There is a sense of urgency now defensively.”

The Magic opened an 82-73 lead when Green scored three baskets in a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter. They led 85-75 after a 3-pointer by Fournier.

The Pelicans never got closer than seven points in the final eight minutes.

“We couldn’t score in the second half,” Williams said. “We just weren’t ready to play 48 minutes. The pace of our players, for whatever reason, was slow. There has to be a sense of urgency as an athletic competitor. We just didn’t come out with juice in the second half.”

The Magic made a 10-0 run in the third quarter to take a 65-58 lead, getting two baskets from both Oladipo and Fournier. The Pelicans tied it at 67 and 69, but the Magic still led 73-71 when the fourth quarter began.

NOTES: Pelicans F Anthony Davis returned to the lineup after missing the NBA All-Star Game and the two previous regular-season games -- both losses -- with a sprained right shoulder. Davis came into Friday as the NBA’s fourth-leading scorer (24.5 ppg), 10th-leading rebounder (10.3 rpg) and top shot blocker (2.74 bpg). ... Pelicans reserve F Ryan Anderson, who missed the previous two games with a sore elbow, also returned to action. He had 22 points and nine rebounds in the season-opening win over the Magic in New Orleans. ... The Pelicans came into the game having allowed 100 points or more in the previous seven games. ... G Norris Cole, acquired from Miami in a multi-team trade Thursday, did not play. ... Magic F Tobias Harris, the team’s second leading scorer, missed his third consecutive game with a sore right knee. ... The Magic hired veteran assistant coach Igor Kokoskov during the All-Star break. They have been short on coaches after firing head coach Jacque Vaughn and three of his assistants earlier this month. ... Magic C Nikola Vucevic said before the game that he was glad the Magic did not make a trade during the All-Star break like many teams did. “I think it’s good that we kept the team together. We know each other well,” he said. Teammate Victor Oladipo said he was surprised by the number of trades during the break. “It was crazy,” Oladipo said.