Preview: Thunder at Hornets

The streaking Oklahoma City Thunder look to defeat Charlotte for the 10th consecutive time when they visit the Hornets on Saturday. Four of the victories have come in Charlotte, and the Thunder won last season’s two meetings by an average of 15 points.

Oklahoma City is searing hot with wins in 12 of its last 14 games and is averaging 113.9 points during its last seven outings. Forward Kevin Durant has scored 20 or more points in 19 consecutive games while point guard Russell Westbrook is averaging 29.2 points, nine assists and 3.7 steals during the last six contests. Charlotte has lost seven of its last 10 games, including a 104-94 defeat at Toronto on Friday. The Hornets led by eight points entering the fourth quarter but were outscored 30-12 over the final 12 minutes.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma, FSN Southeast (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (23-10): Westbrook had 36 points, 12 assists and five steals in Thursday’s 110-106 home win over the Phoenix Suns and has scored 30 or more three times during his torrid six-game run. “He was just efficient,” Durant told reporters. “He had the ball in his hands and made good decisions. He took control of the game and made shots. That’s what he does; he’s a scorer. He’s a guy that sets everybody up.” Durant is shooting 40 percent from 3-point range but is just 3-of-15 from behind the arc during the past two games.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (17-15): Charlotte gave up the final 10 points of the contest in the loss to the Raptors and struggled on the boards. Toronto had a 35-19 rebounding edge in the second half for a 54-43 overall edge — 20 coming on the offensive end. “The second half, they absolutely punished us on the glass,” power forward Marvin Williams told reporters. “I think that is where the game was lost. I think we played hard up until that point but they just wanted it a little more than we did.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Westbrook had 33 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in Oklahoma City’s last visit to Charlotte — a 110-103 victory Feb. 21.

2. Charlotte reserve G Jeremy Lin (ankle) is expected to miss his third straight game.

3. Thunder PF Serge Ibaka has gone 11 consecutive games without having a double-digit rebounding performance.

PREDICTION: Hornets 114, Thunder 111