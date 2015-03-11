Pelicans escape early hole, bury Nets

NEW YORK -- The New Orleans Pelicans found themselves down by 14 points early in the game Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets. Yet, to a man, there was no sense of panic or distress.

“It’s a 48-minute game, a long game,” said forward Quincy Pondexter, who had 17 points in the Pelicans’ come-from-behind, 111-91 rout of the Nets at the Barclays Center. “We’re a pretty good team, and we really believe in ourselves. We’re not going to go down easily. We’re pretty resilient.”

Reserve center Alexis Ajinca agreed.

“It showed we had a lot of character and that we never give up,” said Ajinca, who also scored 17 points. “Our second unit comes in and does the job. That’s our identity, and we’re sticking with it. Everyone knows what they bring to the team and do what they have to do.”

New Orleans coach Monty Williams applauded his team’s efforts, as the Pelicans played their seventh game in 10 days and got a sub-par performance from All-Star forward Anthony Davis, who had only 15 points after averaging 33 over the previous four games.

“We had six guys in double (figures) and 31 assists,” Williams said. “These are the kind of wins you cherish as a coach and you never take for granted. We needed other guys to step up tonight to help spell AD (Davis). It was like the ‘next man up’ mentality. We shared the ball, and I thought that was the key.”

The Pelicans (36-29) climbed within a half-game of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the race for eighth place in the Western Conference standings.

The tumbling Nets (25-37) reached their lowest point of the season, 12 games below .500. Brooklyn also fell four games behind the Charlotte Hornets for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Pelicans received 16 points apiece from guards Norris Cole and Eric Gordon, and 12 points and 13 rebounds from center Omar Asik. Gordon also had seven assists.

“That’s been our team all year,” Williams said. “We’ve been battling back all year through adversity. We started off slowly, but our bench got us going. I think in this league you always give yourself a chance by never giving up and keep fighting. That’s our team.”

Brooklyn got 15 points and nine rebounds from center Brook Lopez, and 15 points from guard Jarrett Jack, and not much else. It was yet another lackluster home performance for the Nets, who lost their fourth straight home game and dropped to 11-19 overall at the Barclays Center.

The Nets exploded out to an early lead, taking advantage of the pace and racing out to an 18-4 lead. Forward Thaddeus Young had a long 3-pointer and a driving basket in the run.

The Pelicans then woke up and systematically worked their way back into the game, spreading the offensive wealth throughout the team. While Davis carried the Pelicans in recent games, the rest of the team contributed to the comeback. Davis gave the Pelicans the lead for good at 44-43 by hitting a 12-foot jumper late in the first half.

The Nets started 10-for-14 from the floor, then made only six of their next 20 attempts.

“We just relaxed,” Jack said. “We stopped making shots, then let them beat us down the floor and let them get back into it. Then the doors opened.”

The Pelicans led 55-46 at the half, a remarkable 23-point turnaround. Ajinca score 13 first-half points.

New Orleans kept the pressure on in the third, scoring the first eight points of the quarter, capping a 14-0 run stretched over the second and third quarters.

The Pelicans pushed their lead to 77-57 with three minutes left in the third.

Making matters worse for the home team, the Nets lost guards Markel Brown and Sergey Karasev to knee injuries in the fourth quarter. Karasev was carried off the floor by his teammates straight to the locker room. There was no official word about the extent of either injury.

NOTES: New Orleans was without G Tyreke Evans (ankle), G Jrue Holiday (leg) and former Nets F Ryan Anderson (knee). ... On Monday, New Orleans F Anthony Davis became the first player in NBA history to score 40 points with better than 70 percent shooting from the floor. Davis scored 43 points on 17-for-23 shooting from the floor (.739) against the Milwaukee Bucks. He hit just five of 16 field-goal attempts Tuesday. ... Nets coach Lionel Hollins on Davis: “I think if he can stay healthy, he can become one of the all-time greats. I like his personality. You don’t find a lot of good players that don’t have to dominate the ball.”