Nuggets rebound to defeat Pelicans at home

DENVER -- Four minutes into the game, the Denver Nuggets were down by 12 and heading toward another embarrassing home performance.

A quick timeout and quiet threat to bring in the reserves changed Denver’s fortunes.

I said, ‘If you guys don’t get it going right away I‘m coming in with the bench,'” Shaw said. “They kind of settled down and got things going.”

Once they did, the Nuggets controlled the rest of the game.

Guard Arron Afflalo and forward Kenneth Faried scored 19 points each, forward Wilson Chandler had 18 and the surging Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-97 on Friday night.

Forward Danilo Gallinari had a season-high 17 points and center JaVale McGee scored 14 for the Nuggets, who held Pelicans forward Anthony Davis in check.

“We just have to move on,” Davis said. “You’re going to have games like this.”

Davis has been historically good in the early going. Through the first 10 games, he was averaging 25.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.9 blocks and 2.3 steals, numbers that only four players have averaged for an entire season -- and all are in the Hall of Fame.

He had 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks against Denver, which has experienced a resurgence over the last eight days. The Nuggets were 1-6 after being routed at home by Portland on Nov. 12 but have won four of their last five.

“Our main goal is to get back to .500 and go from there,” guard Ty Lawson said.

Denver (5-7) has crept closer to even with a stronger defense and a better effort at Pepsi Center. The Nuggets lost three straight at home before winning their last two.

“We still have a long way to go,” Shaw said. “It took longer than we would have liked but it’s nice to see it coming together.”

Both teams had six players reach double figures in scoring.

Davis kept the Pelicans (6-5) in the game in the first quarter by scoring 10 of the team’s 26 points. He sat to start the second and the Nuggets went ahead 37-26 with an 11-0 run that spanned the end of the first and start of the second.

Denver’s defense sparked the run by forcing eight early turnovers. New Orleans missed its first six shots of the second before forward John Salmons hit a 3-pointer with 7:46 left before halftime.

The Nuggets, who trailed 14-2 early, increased their lead to 16 on two free throws by Gallinari. Denver led 59-49 at halftime.

Davis hit his first four shots then went 3-for-13 the rest of the way. He wasn’t the only New Orleans player to struggle. The Pelicans shot 39.7 percent for the game and allowed Denver to hit 52.4 percent of its shots.

“We had a bad game,” said Davis, who had his streak of scoring 20 or more points ended at seven games. “We missed shots. We came making them. Then after coming out of a timeout, we couldn’t make them and they were scoring in transition and making 3s off the rebounds.”

The Nuggets pulled away in the fourth quarter. McGee’s alley-oop dunk made it 92-77 and six straight points by Chandler gave Denver a 98-77 lead with 8:46 remaining.

“We have an identity,” New Orleans coach Monty Williams said. “When we stray away from that, we get this result.”

McGee entertained the crowd when he went into the courtside seats to try to save a ball. As he got up, he planted a kiss on a female fan before running downcourt.

“That’s my Buddha,” McGee said. “I don’t know her name but that’s my Buddha.”

NOTES: Nuggets coach Brian Shaw said SF Danilo Gallinari will eventually return to the starting lineup when “Gallinari is back to being the player he was before the injury.” F Wilson Chandler has started 10 of the 12 games at small forward while Gallinari works back to full strength after two ACL surgeries. ... New Orleans C Omer Asik was a late scratch with lower back pain. He aggravated the injury that kept him out of the previous two games. ... Through their first 11 games, the Nuggets are averaging just 13.8 turnovers a game. It is currently the lowest turnover average in franchise history. ... The Pelicans are averaging a league-low 10.9 turnovers per game. They had a season-low six against Sacramento on Tuesday.