New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
October 29, 2015 / 2:34 AM / 2 years ago

New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Dante Cunningham left in the third quarter after he clashed heads with Warriors C Andrew Bogut. Cunningham never returned to the game because he was being observed for a possible concussion.

PG Jrue Holiday not only will not go in back-to-backs early in the season, but he also will be limited to 20 minutes in games he plays, coach Alvin Gentry announced.

F Anthony Davis endured a 4-for-20 shooting night in the opener at Golden State. Davis, who ranked among the league’s leading scorers last season with a 24.4 average, finished with a team-high 18 points. “I told him we don’t worry about that,” coach Alvin Gentry said of Davis’ shooting. “He’s going to take the same amount of shots (Wednesday) night, I guarantee you. We’ll get it all figured out.”

