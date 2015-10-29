New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

F Dante Cunningham left in the third quarter after he clashed heads with Warriors C Andrew Bogut. Cunningham never returned to the game because he was being observed for a possible concussion.

PG Jrue Holiday not only will not go in back-to-backs early in the season, but he also will be limited to 20 minutes in games he plays, coach Alvin Gentry announced.

G Jrue Holiday started for the Pelicans after sitting out a loss at Golden State on Tuesday. Holiday, who missed half of last season with a stress reaction in his right leg, will be on 20-minute restrictions and sit out one game on back-to-backs through at least the early season.

F Anthony Davis endured a 4-for-20 shooting night in the opener at Golden State. Davis, who ranked among the league’s leading scorers last season with a 24.4 average, finished with a team-high 18 points. “I told him we don’t worry about that,” coach Alvin Gentry said of Davis’ shooting. “He’s going to take the same amount of shots (Wednesday) night, I guarantee you. We’ll get it all figured out.”