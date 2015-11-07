FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 8, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Anthony Davis is not “struggling” in the team’s new up-tempo offense, coach Alvin Gentry said Friday. Davis shot just 37.9 percent from the field during the Pelicans’ 0-4 start. “It’s ridiculous to say he’s off to a slow start,” Gentry said. “We’ve played four games. He played one pretty good game, and he’s been triple-teamed in three. I don’t have any complaints. I guarantee you at the end of the year, he’ll be fine.”

C Omer Asik (calf) sat out another game on Friday night.

