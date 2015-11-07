New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

F Anthony Davis is not “struggling” in the team’s new up-tempo offense, coach Alvin Gentry said Friday. Davis shot just 37.9 percent from the field during the Pelicans’ 0-4 start. “It’s ridiculous to say he’s off to a slow start,” Gentry said. “We’ve played four games. He played one pretty good game, and he’s been triple-teamed in three. I don’t have any complaints. I guarantee you at the end of the year, he’ll be fine.”

F Anthony Davis compiled highs with 43 points on 14-of-23 shooting from the field and 14-of-16 free throws in a loss Friday to Orlando.

C Omer Asik (calf) sat out another game on Friday night.

