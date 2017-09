F Anthony Davis was inactive Wednesday against Oklahoma City after reinjuring his left shoulder Tuesday night at Denver. Davis had returned just one game earlier from a two-game absence caused by a hip injury. “It’s just discomfort and having trouble raising his arm up,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “As tough as it is for us, and what we’re going through, we still have got to think long term. This is not anything anybody enjoys going through. But it is what it is.”