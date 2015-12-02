FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch
December 3, 2015 / 2:48 AM / 2 years ago

New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PG Norris Cole, a valuable player down the stretch last season, returned from a sprained left ankle. "It's good to have him and Norris back," said New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry. "Now it is just going to be getting them incorporated with everyone in the rotation."

PG Norris Cole, a valuable player down the stretch last season, returned from a sprained left ankle. He scored 11 points in 23 minutes off the bench.

F Anthony Davis had a difficult shooting night, making four of 15 from the floor to finish with 17 points. Davis was a defensive force, however, blocking nine shots.

G Tyreke Evans returned to the starting lineup for the Pelicans after playing in only two preseason games and having surgery on his right knee. The slashing guard missed the first 17 regular-season games.

G Tyreke Evans, in his first game of the season after returning from preseason knee surgery, led the Pelicans with 20 points and 10 assists. “It seems to me that (Evans) is pretty healthy and ready to go,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said.

