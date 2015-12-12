New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

F Anthony Davis scored 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds on Friday.

G Tyreke Evans scored a game-high 27 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers, to lift the Pelicans to a 107-105 victory over the Washington Wizards at the Smoothie King Center. “I‘m just trying to get my legs,” said Evans, who missed nearly two months while rehabbing from arthroscopic knee surgery. “Yesterday at practice I was talking about just shooting it the same way. I got tired a little bit, but I still trying to find a way to maintain and keep my legs under me. Hopefully by the 10th game (back) I’ll be good. I‘m still pushing for my teammates and trying to go hard every night.”