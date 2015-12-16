New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

G Jrue Holiday scored 19 points in the Pelicans’ loss at Portland on Monday. Holiday, who has battled an assortment of leg injuries the past couple of years, has missed six games this season and is limited to fewer than 30 minutes per game. “But it’s a lot better than the 10 and then 15 minutes we started the season with,” coach Alvin Gentry said. “And in January, (minutes) will be lifted.”

F Anthony Davis poured in 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds Monday for New Orleans, which lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

G Tyreke Evans had 19 points and 12 boards in the Pelicans’ loss at Portland on Monday.