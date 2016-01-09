New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

SF Dante Cunningham was in the starting lineup on Friday night in place of Alonzo Gee, who scored 12 points in his previous five games. “This has nothing to do with Alonzo’s play,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “What we’re trying to do is maybe create a little more space and then a little more offense.”

Pelicans PF Anthony Davis is “one of the toughest matchups in the game. He has great speed in the open court, shoots the mid-range really well and steps out to the 3-point line at times,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said Friday. “He’s great in the post and great in the pick-and-roll game.”