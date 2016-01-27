FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
January 28, 2016 / 4:56 AM / 2 years ago

New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jrue Holiday had a season-high 32 points and nine assists in 36 minutes Monday in the Pelicans’ loss to the Rockets. However, his 3-point attempt from just across midcourt missed at the buzzer.

F Anthony Davis left the game Monday with a concussion, and he will be further evaluated Tuesday.

G Tyreke Evans, who played only 16 minutes, said he experienced right knee pain and probably will undergo an MRI exam Tuesday. “We have to take care of it and get it right, and hopefully I can be back on the court soon,” Evans said.

