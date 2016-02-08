FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
February 9, 2016 / 3:53 AM / 2 years ago

New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PG Norris Cole scored a career-high 26 points on the same day Cleveland State retired his No. 30 jersey. Cole scored the Pelicans’ first 12 points of the third quarter to cut the Pelicans’ deficit nearly in half. “I felt good out there. I always feel good when I come to Cleveland,” Cole said. “It was fun to be able to see all the old faces and new faces at Cleveland State. I appreciate them honoring me like that and appreciating the work that I’ve been able to put in. I love my school, so it was special for me.” Cole’s Pelicans teammates attended the ceremony, as did Cavs F LeBron James, who played with Cole in Miami. “It makes sense,” James said after the game. “A guy gets his jersey retired, he should feel real good about himself that day, for sure. Norris is a great competitor and it’s like a hometown game for him as well. He played exceptional basketball.”

G Tyreke Evans missed his sixth game on Saturday night with right knee tendinitis and coach Alvin Gentry said the team will likely hold him out until after the All-Star break.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
