New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

G Jrue Holiday scored a team-high 21 points and added nine assists and six rebounds.

F Chris Johnson, who grabbed seven rebounds in 22 minutes against Dallas, is starting to find himself in his fourth season, Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Sometimes you just need opportunity. Chris has pounded his way in. It’s hard not to trust a guy who plays as hard as he does.”

F Anthony Davis shook off a woeful offensive start by hitting a rolling left-handed hook in the lane and a 3-pointer from the right wing in the final minute to lift the Pelicans (20-32) to the win, breaking open a game that had 19 ties and 14 lead changes. After missing 7 of his first 8 shots, Davis finished by making 6 of his last 7 and scoring 16 of his 19 points in the second half.