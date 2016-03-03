New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

G Norris Cole paired 21 points with eight assists Wednresday, and 18 of his points came in the first half..

F Anthony Davis returned to the lineup after a one-game hiatus because of a right toe sprain. Davis’ return coincided with another lineup change as C Kendrick Perkins replaced Alexis Ajinca. New Orleans featured its 28th different starting lineup on Wednesday.

