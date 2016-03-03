FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
March 4, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Norris Cole paired 21 points with eight assists Wednresday, and 18 of his points came in the first half..

F Anthony Davis returned to the lineup after a one-game hiatus because of a right toe sprain. Davis’ return coincided with another lineup change as C Kendrick Perkins replaced Alexis Ajinca. New Orleans featured its 28th different starting lineup on Wednesday.

F Anthony Davis returned to the lineupo Wednesday after a missing one game with a right toe sprain. He entered the fourth quarter with a quiet six points and finished with 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting. He added eight rebounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.