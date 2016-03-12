FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
March 13, 2016 / 4:03 AM / a year ago

New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jrue Holiday followed a career-high 38-point effort Wednesday at Charlotte with a team-high 34 points and 10 rebounds Friday against the Grizzlies. Holiday has scored 20 or more points in 12 of the team’s last 14 games.

G Norris Cole was averaging 13.2 points and 5.5 assists while shooting 46 percent from beyond the arc since moving into the starting lineup on Jan. 21. Cole was a late scratch Friday because of a lower back injury.

F Anthony Davis scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds Friday.

F Ryan Anderson scored 24 points with 14 rebounds Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.