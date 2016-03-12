New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

G Jrue Holiday followed a career-high 38-point effort Wednesday at Charlotte with a team-high 34 points and 10 rebounds Friday against the Grizzlies. Holiday has scored 20 or more points in 12 of the team’s last 14 games.

G Norris Cole was averaging 13.2 points and 5.5 assists while shooting 46 percent from beyond the arc since moving into the starting lineup on Jan. 21. Cole was a late scratch Friday because of a lower back injury.

F Anthony Davis scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds Friday.

F Ryan Anderson scored 24 points with 14 rebounds Friday.