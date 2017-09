PF Anthony Davis has averaged 22 points in his three games against the Warriors this season, but don’t be misled into thinking he played well. Davis missed 14 of his 20 shots in a 22-point effort Monday, making him an abysmal 18-for-57 (31.6 percent) against Golden State this year. The Pelicans have lost all three games.

G Toney Douglas tied for the team high with 22 points and added a game-high eight assists for the Pelicans in a loss at Golden State on Monday.