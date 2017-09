PF Anthony Davis will miss Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a knee injury and the Pelicans are considering shutting him down for the season. Davis injured his left knee in Friday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and the Pelicans are waiting on further information. Davis also is dealing with a shoulder injury. New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry told reporters that shutting down Davis is a viable option. Davis is averaging 24.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.