New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

G Jrue Holiday, who missed the previous two games with a sore small toe on his left foot, returned to the starting lineup Monday.

G Jrue Holiday scored 10 of his team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter to spark the injury-ravaged Pelicans to the comeback victory -- the first of the season for the Pelicans when they have scored fewer than 100 points.

G Alonzo Gee exited the game with a pulled right quad,

F Luke Babbitt has mostly been a cameo player off the bench this season, but he has logged plenty of playing time in the last six weeks as New Orleans’ injury list has grown. Babbitt scored 14 points in the 99-91 victory over the Knicks on Monday night, including 2 off 3 from 3-point range. Babbitt has averaged 11.7 points and has made 8 of 15 from 3-point range in the last six games. He’s averaged 24.5 minutes per game in that span.

G Norris Cole (lower back) may not play the rest of the season. “I think you have to be smart in that situation,” coach Alvin Gentry said.

G Toney Douglas added 16 points for New Orleans, including six free throws in the final 41 seconds.