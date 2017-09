F James Ennis, who was signed to a 10-day contract with the Pelicans on Wednesday, immediately saw action. He scored 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting and had five rebounds in New Orleans’ 100-92 loss to San Antonio despite not arriving from Iowa until 6:15 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

G Jrue Holiday recorded 20-plus points in 20 of his last 28 contests.

F Ryan Anderson didn’t play Wednesday due to a sports hernia.